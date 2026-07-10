Allergy & Asthma Network to Offer Free Respiratory Screenings and Education at Indiana Black Expo Health Fair

FAIRFAX, Va., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergy & Asthma Network, a national leader in patient education and health equity, will bring its award-winning Trusted Messengers initiative to the Indiana Black Expo (IBE) Summer Celebration Health Fair July 16-19. Through free respiratory screenings, vital education, and one-on-one engagement, the organization will help attendees better understand asthma, allergies, and related conditions while connecting them with resources that support healthier lives.

Founded in 1985, Allergy & Asthma Network has spent more than 40 years advancing health equity so every person, regardless of background, income, or geography, has the trusted information and confidence needed to manage their conditions and make informed decisions about their care.

The IBE Summer Celebration Health Fair is one of Indiana's most respected community wellness gatherings, offering more than $4,000 in complimentary testing and medical services per attendee. The event serves as a vital bridge between families and the preventive care that strengthens long‑term community health. Attendees can access early‑detection screenings, fitness demonstrations, whole‑person care workshops, and dedicated programming for seniors and the disability community.

Throughout the four‑day event, Allergy & Asthma Network's Trusted Messengers team will provide:

Information and education on asthma, allergies, respiratory conditions, and skin conditions

Breathing tests for qualified participants

An allergy/respiratory health survey (complete the survey to receive a $10 digital gift card by email)

Information about their free Asthma Coaching Program

Opportunities for collaboration with other community organizations

Trusted Messengers is a national initiative designed to expand access to trusted, culturally responsive health education. By meeting people where they are, in neighborhoods, community centers, churches, and at local events, the program helps individuals better understand asthma, allergies, and related conditions while strengthening community‑based support networks.

"Events like the Summer Celebration Health Fair demonstrate the power of local partnerships in advancing health equity," said Adeela Abbasi, Allergy & Asthma Network's Director of Community Outreach and Health Equity. "We are proud to join IBE in a space where families can access preventive care, learn from trusted educators, and take proactive steps toward better health."

Allergy & Asthma Network representatives are available for interviews, background conversations, and story development. Members of the media attending the Summer Celebration are encouraged to connect with the representatives during the event or schedule conversations in advance.

About Allergy & Asthma Network

Founded in 1985, Allergy & Asthma Network is the leading nonprofit outreach, education, advocacy and research organization for people living with asthma, allergies and related conditions. Our mission is simple yet profound: to advance patient-centered research and advocate for better outcomes, access to care, education, and treatments that lead to improved health and quality of life. We specialize in making medically accurate information understandable to all, promoting evidence-based care, and fostering collaboration among patients, clinicians, researchers, advocates and policymakers. Learn more at AllergyAsthmaNetwork.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jennifer Wilson | 571-395-8909 | [email protected]

Event Information:

Summer Celebration Health Fair

Indiana Convention Center

100 South Capitol Avenue, Indianapolis, IN

July 16–19, 2026

https://summercelebration.net/summer-celebration-health-fair/

Learn More about our Trusted Messengers Program: https://allergyasthmanetwork.org/trusted-messengers/

Learn More about our Asthma Coaching Program:

AsthmaCoach.org

SOURCE Allergy & Asthma Network