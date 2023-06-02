ALLERGY & ENT ASSOCIATES TO OPEN 18TH LOCATION ON JUNE 6, 2023

HOUSTON, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergy & ENT Associates, a leading provider of allergy and ear, nose, and throat (ENT) care, is announcing the opening of its new office in River Oaks. The new office is located at 2415 W Alabama St STE 208 in Houston, Texas, and is open Tuesday through Friday with extended evening late hours.

"We are excited to open our new office in River Oaks," said Dr. Enrique T. Quintero, M.D., CEO of Allergy & ENT Associates. "This new location will allow us to better serve our patients in the River Oaks, West University, and surrounding areas providing them with the convenience of receiving care close to home."

The new office features state-of-the-art equipment and is staffed by a team of experienced board-certified allergists and ENT specialists with Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgical training. The practice offers a wide range of services, including allergy diagnosis, testing and treatment minimally invasive, in-office balloon sinuplasty, sinus, ear, nose, throat, and facial plastic surgery. "We are committed to providing our patients with the highest quality care," said Dr. Quintero. "We are confident that our new office in River Oaks, with our convenient one-stop care model, will allow us to continue to provide our patients with the care they need and deserve."

To schedule an appointment at the new Allergy & ENT Associates office, please call 713-MY-SINUS or visit our website at www.aentassociates.com.

ABOUT ALLERGY & ENT ASSOCIATES 
Allergy & ENT Associates is a leading provider of allergy and ear, nose, and throat (ENT) care. The practice has provided specialized allergy and ENT care for over 63 years in Greater Houston. The practice has 18 locations in Houston, Texas, including Ambulatory Surgery Center, The Center for Surgery, and Advanced Therapeutics.

