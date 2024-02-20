Allergy Breakthrough - New Study Reveals Unique Prebiotic AllerPops® Offer Long-Term Allergy Relief

Founder and Expert Biologist, Dr. Cliff Han, Shares Findings in "American Journal of Translational Research" in Preparation for a National Market Rollout

LOS ALAMOS, N.M., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a completely novel approach to allergy care, AllerPops recently offered groundbreaking data that charts a new course in all-natural allergy relief. Published this year and available online at the NIH's National Library of Medicine, the paper showcases the significant effects of AllerPops prebiotic lollipops in providing sustained allergy relief, via the restoration of oral probiotic balance.

AllerPops Starter kit includes a box of AllerPops prebiotic lozenges and a tube of AllerPaste prebiotic toothpaste, which help support oral probiotics and calm the immune system. The book "Nothing to Sneeze At" describes Dr. Cliff Han's journey of overcoming many seemingly impossible odds to grow, learn, and crack the code of allergies.

"Driven by my own battle with severe allergies, I've always looked for a solution that targets the root cause – and I found one," said Dr. Han. "These results not only validate our approach but also pave the way for the national debut of our products. Products that promote a healthier interaction with our environment, because we don't have to fight Mother Nature, we can work with her. We just have to prep our own positive bacterial biomes for allergy season."

The new research builds on the hygiene hypothesis, proposing that a deficiency in oral probiotics is the underlying cause of seasonal allergies. Conducted as a phase II, randomized, double-blind, controlled, single-center 21-day study, the paper marks a pivotal moment in allergy treatment, asserting that AllerPops can effectively reduce nasal symptoms by fostering a healthy microbiome.

Key Findings:

Sustained Relief: Participants in the investigational group experienced significant allergy relief (P = 0.002), showcasing AllerPops' effectiveness over traditional remedies.

Participants in the investigational group experienced significant allergy relief (P = 0.002), showcasing AllerPops' effectiveness over traditional remedies. Microbiome Modulation: AllerPops were shown to promote the growth of beneficial bacteria producing short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), crucial for pacifying the immune system and combating allergies.

AllerPops were shown to promote the growth of beneficial bacteria producing short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), crucial for pacifying the immune system and combating allergies. Probiotic Correlation: Clinical improvements correlated significantly with the increase in beneficial probiotics like Fusobacteria, Butyrivibrio, and Peptostreptococcus, pointing to a direct link between probiotic health and allergy relief.

The study's results offer hope to millions suffering allergy symptoms, calling for a reevaluation of oral hygiene practices to protect and promote probiotics – potentially preventing a whole range of other allergic responses and autoimmune diseases as well.

Discover how AllerPops is changing treatment modalities by reading the full study. And explore the growing line of AllerPops prebiotic products, including suckers and toothpaste, by following the company on social media: TikTok, Facebook.

Legal Disclaimer: Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

About AllerPops®

AllerPops has provided all-natural allergy relief since its inception in 2016. Developed by Dr. Cliff Han, the company's mission is to offer a peace treaty between humanity and Mother Nature, helping people live their best lives, regardless of allergy season. Learn more at: www.AllerPops.com.

Contact:

Dr. Cliff Han, Owner & Founder

Phone: 505 695 4236

Email: 372768@email4pr.com

SOURCE AllerPops