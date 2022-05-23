Allergy Diagnostics Market size worth $ 11.65 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 9.59% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The increasing prevalence of different kinds of allergies, Changes in lifestyle, rising indoor and outdoor pollution, dust, and rapid urbanization, are some of the factors expected to drive Allergy Diagnostics Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Allergy Diagnostics Market" By Type (Consumables, Instruments, and Services), By Allergens (Inhaled Allergens, Food Allergens, Drug Allergens, Other Allergens), By End User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospital-Based Laboratories, Academic Research Institutes, And Other End Users), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Allergy Diagnostics Market size was valued at USD 4.60 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 11.65 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.59% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Overview

The increasing prevalence of allergies across the globe is one of the key factors that is driving the demand for allergy diagnostics tests. For instance, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (ACAAI), Allergies affect more than 50 million people living in the United States. Furthermore, the World Allergy Organization's statistics estimated that asthma is responsible for 250,000 deaths annually. The prevalence of allergies is high in western countries than in the rest of the world. Increased airborne pollutants, changing lifestyles, antibiotics overuse, and urban air pollution are some of the key factors that are contributing significantly to the rising incidences of allergies across the globe. Therefore, the rising prevalence of allergies is driving the demand the allergy diagnostics tests.

In addition to this, increasing food allergies in recent years has also driven the growth of the global Allergy Diagnostics Market. Food allergies are more prevalent than in the past few years and present one of the most significant public concerns across the globe. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the food allergies prevalence has been increased by 50% between 1997 to 2011. Around one in 13 children has food allergies now, which is equivalent to two students per class. Currently, more than 170 foods have been estimated as allergic. Some of the most common food considered allergic are soy, peanuts, milk, egg, fish, shellfish, and wheat among others. The prevalence of peanut allergy has also increased threefold between 1997 to 2008. Therefore, rising food allergies across the globe are projected to drive the growth of the global Allergy Diagnostics Market over the forecast period.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Biomérieux Sa, Siemens Ag, Danaher Corporation, Erba Group, Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc., Hob Biotech Group Suzhou Co., Ltd., Hycor Biomedical, Inc., Stallergenes Greer, and Omega Diagnostics Group Plc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Allergy Diagnostics Market On the basis of Type, Allergens, End User, and Geography.

Allergy Diagnostics Market, By Type

Consumables



Instruments



Services

Allergy Diagnostics Market, By Allergens

Inhaled Allergens



Food Allergens



Drug Allergens



Other Allergens

Allergy Diagnostics Market, By End User

Diagnostic Laboratories



Hospital-based Laboratories



Academic Research Institutes



Other End Users

Allergy Diagnostics Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

