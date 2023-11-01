Allergy Diagnostics Market size worth $ 13.12 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 11.2% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Size By Type, By Allergens, By End-User, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Allergy Diagnostics Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Allergy Diagnostics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 4.87 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 13.12 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=4094

Browse in-depth TOC on "Allergy Diagnostics Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Insights Unveiled in Comprehensive Market Research Report

The ever-evolving landscape of healthcare has seen an alarming surge in allergies, affecting millions worldwide. In a new market research report, Verified Market Research® delve deep into the intricacies of the Global Allergy Diagnostics Market, uncovering vital insights into this growing phenomenon. The report highlights key drivers, challenges, and the impact of key players, offering a comprehensive overview that is sure to capture the attention of industry professionals and businesses alike.

Allergic reactions, resulting from immune responses to seemingly benign environmental allergens, encompass various conditions, including food allergies, skin allergies, and dust allergies. Prominent allergens, such as dust mite excretion, pollen, pet dander, and specific food proteins, have made allergies a global concern. According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (ACAAI), the United States alone bears witness to over 50 million individuals grappling with allergies.

Allergy Diagnostics Market Drivers:

The escalating prevalence of allergies globally is the driving force behind the burgeoning demand for Allergy Diagnostics Market. Western countries, in particular, are grappling with heightened levels of airborne pollutants, changing lifestyles, and antibiotic overuse, all contributing to the surge in allergy cases. Moreover, the prevalence of food allergies has seen a remarkable 50% increase from 1997 to 2011, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Soy, peanuts, milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, and wheat are some of the most common allergenic foods.

Allergy Diagnostics Market Challenges:

While the demand for allergy diagnostic tests soars, the high costs, ranging from USD 200 to USD 1000 per procedure, pose a significant challenge to market growth. Additionally, a lack of awareness, particularly in developing regions, hinders market expansion. However, the advent of telehealth for allergy diagnosis and government support in various countries are poised to create promising growth opportunities.

Regional Dominance:

North America has emerged as the stronghold of the allergy diagnostics market, driven by a high prevalence of allergies and bolstered by favorable government healthcare policies. Within North America, the United States leads the pack, benefiting from widespread awareness of allergy diagnostics.

Key Players:

The Global Allergy Diagnostics Market is fortified by a cadre of influential players, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Biomérieux Sa, Siemens Ag, Danaher Corporation, Erba Group, Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc., Hob Biotech Group, Suzhou Co., Ltd., Hycor Biomedical, Inc., Stallergenes Greer, and Omega Diagnostics Group Plc. This report meticulously unravels their market strategies, rankings, and global market share, making it an indispensable resource for industry professionals.

In summation, the Global Allergy Diagnostics Market is poised for remarkable growth, driven by the escalating prevalence of allergies, especially in Western countries. While challenges such as cost constraints and awareness gaps persist, the advent of telehealth and government support promises to carve a brighter future for the industry.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Allergy Diagnostics Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Allergy Diagnostics Market into Type, Allergens, End-User, And Geography.

Allergy Diagnostics Market, by Type Consumables Instruments Services

Allergy Diagnostics Market, by Allergens Inhaled Allergens Food Allergens Drug Allergens Other Allergens

Allergy Diagnostics Market, by End-User Diagnostic Laboratories Hospital-based Laboratories Academic Research Institutes Other End Users

Allergy Diagnostics Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Allergy Immunotherapy Market By Allergy (Allergic Rhinitis, Allergic Asthma), By Treatment (Subcutaneous Immunotherapy (SCIT), Sublingual Immunotherapy), By Geography, And Forecast

Rapid Test Market By Technology (PCR-Based, Chromatography-Based), By Contaminants (Pathogens, Allergens), By Food Tested (Meat & Seafood Products, Processed Foods), By Geography, And Forecast

Allergy Conjunctivitis Market By Treatment Type (Antihistamines and Mast Cell Stabilizers), By Channel (Rx and OTC), By Dose Type (With Preservative and Preservative Free), By Geography, And Forecast

Allergy Skin Test Market By Product (Prick, Intradermal, Patch), By Application (Allergic Rhinitis, Allergic Asthma, Other) By Geography, And Forecast

Top 10 Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Companies pushing latent capacity for patients' recuperation

Visualize Allergy Diagnostics Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015407/VMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research