Allergy Diagnostics Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 12% through 2021-2025|Environmental Factors Leading To Allergic Diseases to upheave Growth|Technavio
May 17, 2021, 05:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Set to grow by USD 2.11 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the allergy diagnostics market to register a CAGR of almost 12%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Astra Biotech GmbH, bioMérieux SA, Danaher Corp., Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., Lincoln Diagnostics Inc., Omega Diagnostics Group Plc, PerkinElmer Inc., R-Biopharm AG, Siemens Healthineers AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing healthcare expenditure and environmental factors leading to allergic diseases will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Allergy Diagnostics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Allergy Diagnostics Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Consumables
- Systems
- End-user
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Hospitals And Clinics
- Physician Office Laboratories
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW

Allergy Diagnostics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the allergy diagnostics market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Abbott Laboratories, Astra Biotech GmbH, bioMérieux SA, Danaher Corp., Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., Lincoln Diagnostics Inc., Omega Diagnostics Group Plc, PerkinElmer Inc., R-Biopharm AG, Siemens Healthineers AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Allergy Diagnostics Market size
- Allergy Diagnostics Market trends
- Allergy Diagnostics Market industry analysis
Automation and system integration is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the high cost of allergy diagnostic products and procedures is may threaten the growth of the market.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the allergy diagnostics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Allergy Diagnostics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist allergy diagnostics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the allergy diagnostics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the allergy diagnostics market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of allergy diagnostics market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Consumables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive Scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- Astra Biotech GmbH
- bioMerieux SA
- Danaher Corp.
- Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Lincoln Diagnostics Inc.
- Omega Diagnostics Group Plc
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
