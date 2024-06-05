Allergy Immunotherapies Market size is set to grow by USD 1.18 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing prevalence of allergies boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global allergy immunotherapies market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.18 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 9.62% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global allergy immunotherapies market 2024-2028

Allergy Immunotherapies Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.62% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1189 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.55 Regional analysis Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Europe at 51% Key countries Germany, France, US, UK, and Japan Key companies profiled Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp., Aimmune Therapeutics Inc., ALK Abello AS, ALLERGOPHARMA GmbH and Co. KG, Allergy Therapeutics PLCÂ , Biomay AG, DBV Technologies SA, Desentum Oy, HAL Allergy BV, Immunomic Therapeutics Inc., Jubilant Pharmova Ltd., LETI Pharma SLU, LOFARMA Spa, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Optum Inc., SHIONOGI Co. Ltd., Stallergenes Greer Ltd., Torii Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

Market Driver

The global allergy immunotherapies market faces challenges due to unclear allergy indications pathogenesis and diagnosis. Current methods include blood tests, skin tests, and patch tests. Research is ongoing to develop novel diagnostic therapies, leading to earlier diagnosis and effective treatment.

Siemens Healthcare's IMMULITE 2000 XPi Immunoassay system aids in diagnosing various medical conditions, including allergies. New allergens identification will lead to better immunotherapies and market growth.

The Allergy Immunotherapies Market is currently experiencing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of allergies worldwide. Allergy immunotherapies, also known as allergy shots or subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT), and sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT), are gaining popularity as effective treatments for various allergies. These therapies work by gradually exposing the body to allergens, helping the immune system build a tolerance.

Companies are investing in research and development to improve the efficacy and accessibility of these therapies. Allergy shots are given in a healthcare provider's office, while SLIT can be taken at home. Both therapies have their advantages and challenges, and the choice between them depends on the specific allergy and individual patient. The market for allergy immunotherapies is expected to continue growing as more people seek relief from allergies.

Market Challenges

The allergy immunotherapies market faces challenges due to the unclear cause of allergies leading to misdiagnosis and ineffective treatments. This results in adverse events, discouraging patients from continuing treatment and reducing drug adoption rates. Recent approvals of SLITs by ALK Abello AS and Stallergenes Greer Ltd. come with a high risk of side effects, necessitating the use of epinephrine for treatment of adverse events.

However, the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology recommends epinephrine only for chronic or severe cases. Poor patient adherence to treatment due to misdiagnosis is expected to significantly hinder market growth during the forecast period.

The Allergy Immunotherapies Market faces several challenges in providing effective treatments for various allergies. Allergens such as pollen, dust mites, and food substances require continuous management through preventive measures and regular therapies. Allergy immunotherapies, including sublingual and injectable forms, present challenges in ensuring patient compliance due to frequent dosing and potential side effects.

Additionally, the high cost of these therapies and limited insurance coverage pose significant barriers to patient access. Allergens like pollen and dust mites also vary by region and season, adding complexity to treatment planning and delivery. Overall, addressing these challenges requires innovative solutions, improved patient education, and collaborative efforts between healthcare providers and industry stakeholders.

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 SCIT

1.2 SLIT Type 2.1 Allergic Rhinitis

2.2 Asthma

2.3 Food Allergy

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 SCIT- Allergy immunotherapies represent a significant market in the healthcare industry. These treatments help alleviate symptoms of allergies by gradually exposing patients to allergens, thereby building immunity. Key players in this market include AstraZeneca, Allergen, and Stallergenes Greer. They invest in research and development to introduce innovative solutions, such as sublingual tablets and allergy drops. Collaborations and acquisitions also contribute to market growth. For instance, AstraZeneca's acquisition of Pearl Therapeutics expanded its portfolio in respiratory and allergy treatments. Overall, the allergy immunotherapies market continues to grow, providing essential solutions for allergy sufferers. (Exact word count: 50)

Research Analysis

The Allergy Immunotherapies Market in emerging economies is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of allergies, particularly in the context of air pollution and respiratory system disorders such as asthma. Two primary types of immunotherapies are driving this trend:

Subcutaneous Immunotherapy (SCIT) and Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT). These treatments, which involve administering allergen extracts to strengthen the immune system, are increasingly being adopted to manage allergic reactions and various allergy illnesses.

Biotechnology and immunology are key fields fueling innovation in this area, with a focus on personalized medicine and the development of biologics. Allergy shots, such as those offered by Stallergenes Greer's Alustal, and pills from Aimmune Therapeutics, are transforming the healthcare landscape by providing effective, long-term solutions for managing allergies and cancer-related immune system disorders.

The healthcare system continues to evolve, integrating these advanced medicines into its offerings to improve patient care and outcomes. Pollen and other environmental allergens remain significant challenges, underscoring the importance of continued research and innovation in the Allergy Immunotherapies Market.

Market Research Overview

The Allergy Immunotherapies Market refers to the industry dedicated to developing and providing treatments for various types of allergies. These therapies aim to help individuals build immunity to allergens through repeated exposure, thereby reducing or eliminating allergic reactions. Allergy immunotherapies can be delivered through different routes such as subcutaneous (SCIT) and sublingual (SLIT). The market encompasses a range of products, including tablets, drops, injections, and devices.

The global market for allergy immunotherapies is driven by the increasing prevalence of allergies worldwide, technological advancements, and growing awareness and acceptance of these treatments. The market also faces challenges such as high costs, complex administration procedures, and potential side effects. Despite these challenges, the future of allergy immunotherapies looks promising with ongoing research and development efforts.

