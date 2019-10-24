Allergy Sufferers and Clean Freaks Rejoice: RAYCOP's New 'Omni Power UV+ Cordless Vacuum' Cleans the Unseen

To the delight of allergy suffers and clean freaks everywhere, this revolutionary stick vacuum kills germs and captures 99.9 percent of particles to ensure allergens do not get released back into homes. The cordless Omni Power UV+ goes where you go, cleaning multiple home surfaces, including floors, upholstery and other fabrics—even bedding. Boasting a strong battery life, Omni Power UV+ allows homeowners roughly 40 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning time and an easy-to-empty filter. This newest vacuum by RAYCOP retails for $379.95 and is available on the company's website and Amazon.

"Our mission is to clean the unseen," says Hirobumi Suzuki, CEO, RAYCOP North America. "We have incorporated our signature UV light sanitization capability, which removes 99.9 percent of bacteria and viruses almost instantly making your home a safer and truly a cleaner place to live."

3x More Clean

The RAYCOP Omni Power UV+ uses the company's patented RayClean Technology®, which is 3x more effective at capturing allergens than a regular vacuum. With 4 stage filtration, including a HEPA filter, ultraviolet light technology, pulsation and optimized suction, RAYCOP vacuums capture 99.9% of allergens.

UV Light: Safe for Humans; Bad for Bacteria

Ultraviolet technology is a non-chemical approach to disinfection, and it's been in practice since the mid-20th century. The 1903 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Niels Finsen for using UV-C light to fight tuberculosis. Today, hospitals and laboratories rely on UV-C light to maintain sterile environments, so it only makes sense that RAYCOP incorporated this powerful technology into its own cleaning product line.



Allergies in the Home

Of the 327 million people who live in the U.S., it is estimated that 50 million suffer from allergies. If you or a loved one count yourselves among this group, being stuck indoors can literally make you sick. This is because every day we breathe in thousands of allergens such as mold spores, pet dander and pollen that live in our mattresses, pillows and other home fabrics. Dust mites and their waste products are one of the most common causes of year-round allergies and asthma so ridding your home of these uninvited guests sets the stage for healthy living.

Product Features

Omni Power UV+ Cordless Vacuum includes a four-stage filtration system incorporating a high-efficiency particulate air filter, ultraviolet light, optimized suction and a dual motor brush head. Omni Power UV+ Cordless Vacuum offers homeowners a combination of powerful features to remove dirt and virtually all allergens and germs. Features include:

A UV sanitizing head, with a UVC light that kills bacteria, viruses and alters the DNA of dust mite eggs to make them unhatchable

Industry-leading suction (104,00 rpm), one of the most powerful motors used in a cordless vacuum

Three suction levels (normal, power and turbo)

Dual motor brush head, each with its own motor; a foot pedal switches from the flooring to the carpet brush

Washable filters, including the HEPA (High-efficiency particulate air) filter

A four-stage filtration system

Removable battery which can be charged in the vacuum or independently

RAYCOP Product Line

RAYCOP allergen vacuums have received the British Allergy Foundation Seal of Approval, the SLG Certificate of Quality for house dust removal and have won numerous awards for product design, including International Design Awards and Red Dot. Other RAYCOP vacuums include RAYCOP RN, RAYCOP RS2 and RAYCOP Lite.

About RAYCOP

Founded by a medical doctor in 2005, RAYCOP is a leading consumer health product manufacturer focused on improving the quality of life for allergy sufferers. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, RAYCOP is the pioneer in ultraviolet light allergen vacuums with more than six million units sold to date. RAYCOP products are currently sold in many countries around the world. In 2016, RAYCOP strengthened its global presence with the addition of a North American headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area. To learn more, please visit www.raycop.com.

Media contact:

Robin Carr, Landis Communications, Inc.

Phone: (415) 971-3991 | Email: raycop@landispr.com

SOURCE RAYCOP

Related Links

http://www.raycop.com

