Allergy Sufferers Drive Back Allergens With High-Tech Air Filtration Mask

BURNSVILLE, Minn., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new line of mesh air filtration masks with replaceable active carbon filters, exhale valves and adjustable straps was introduced this week by RZ Industries of Burnsville, Minnesota. The RZ Mask, which comes in different sizes for use by children and adults alike, is washable and reusable. The mask helps those who suffer from allergies by blocking out up to 99.9% of airborne particulates including allergens, allowing people to stay active outdoors. Its filters have been approved by a leading U.S. medical testing laboratory.

The RZ Mask covers the mouth and nose and blocks airborne particulates down to .1 micron for an effectiveness rating of between 97% and 99.9% depending on the filter. Replaceable filters are offered for low intensity use such as walking or light garden work, or high intensity use such as running, sports, or heavy yard work. A third filter option also blocks odors and fumes. Exhale valves provide ease of breathing and ensure anti-fogging for people who wear glasses or goggles. The filters, which have been tested and proven by Utah-based Nelson Laboratories, have a lifespan of 80 to 100 hours for those using the mask for allergy-relief use.

"We've had hundreds of customers thank us for our mask because it allows them to be active outdoors," says Steve Torbenson, founder and president of RZ Industries. "Yet we're surprised that medical experts are generally unaware of such hi-tech masks. They usually recommend something like a disposable surgical mask or advise people to stay indoors as much as possible during allergy season. We've continually improved the RZ Mask, and our new line of masks and filters provides even more protection than previous models."

The most popular RZ Allergy Mask is constructed of breathable mesh. A neoprene option is available for colder weather use. One-way plastic exhale valves provide easy breathing. A dual strap option provides extra mobility for highly active outdoor people such as construction workers or landscapers. Each mask comes with two active carbon filters and a zippered storage bag with a carabiner. Masks are available in a variety of colors.

To get more information on RZ's masks and filters and to see testimonials from allergy sufferers, visit https://rzmask.com/products/allergy-m2-mesh-reusable-dust-pollution-mask#hero

About RZ Industries

RZ Industries is a family-owned business formed in 2010 by Steve Torbenson after he suffered for years from dust and fumes during his days as a dirt bike and four-wheeler rider and construction worker. The RZ Mask is used by power sports enthusiasts, woodworkers, farmers, athletes, construction and landscape workers, emergency responders and CSI personnel, law enforcement and more.

Contact:

Steve Torbenson

President, RZ Industries

612-868-1298

195790@email4pr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allergy-sufferers-drive-back-allergens-with-high-tech-air-filtration-mask-300653383.html

SOURCE RZ Mask

Related Links

https://rzmask.com

