Allergy/Immunology Leaders Unite to Strengthen the Specialty Workforce and Expand Access to High Quality Care

Allergy/Immunology organizations share their commitment to support the specialty workforce, quality care, and continued improvement in clinical outcomes

WASHINGTON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders from the National Medical Association (NMA) Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAI) Section, the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI), and the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI) issued a joint call to action last week to inspire allergists and immunologists nationwide to build on proven models that improve clinical outcomes by strengthening and expanding the specialty workforce.

"Allergic and immunologic diseases continue to affect millions of individuals across the United States, with disproportionate burdens in historically underserved, rural, and marginalized communities," said Dr. Cheryl Walker-McGill, NMA AAI Section Chair. "As demand for specialized care grows, we must urgently invest in sustainable workforce strategies—including innovative and transformative technologies—to ensure patients everywhere have timely access to high-quality allergy and immunology care. This critical issue will be discussed at the NMA's 2026 Annual Meeting, where the Floyd J. Malveaux Symposium will bring together leading experts to explore solutions for expanding access to care, advancing the specialty's future, and improving clinical outcomes."

"Now is the moment to come together to support healthcare for every person in our country with allergic and immunologic disease, especially the most vulnerable," said Dr. Cherie Zachary, ACAAI President. "We have strong evidence that collaborative care models, innovative training pathways, mentorship, and community-based practice approaches improve outcomes. By strengthening our workforce and expanding its reach, we can meet patients where they are and deliver care that changes lives."

"Improving the specialty workforce and access to high quality allergy, asthma, and immunology care involves investment into the physician pipeline to ensure the expertise is available to provide the high-quality care all of our patients deserve," said Dr. Carla Davis, AAAAI President. "When we invest in the workforce, its diversity, its development, and its leadership, we invest directly in better health for all patients and communities."

The organizations highlighted several proven approaches that have demonstrated impact, including:

Expanding training and mentorship pipelines to attract and retain a diverse next generation of allergists and immunologists

to attract and retain a diverse next generation of allergists and immunologists Supporting team-based care models that leverage the full skill sets of physicians, allied health professionals, and community partners

that leverage the full skill sets of physicians, allied health professionals, and community partners Leveraging health artificial intelligence (AI) to extend specialty expertise into communities through telehealth, outreach clinics, and partnerships with primary care providers, public health systems, and patient advocacy groups

through telehealth, outreach clinics, and partnerships with primary care providers, public health systems, and patient advocacy groups Promoting leadership development and collaboration across institutions and organizations to accelerate innovation and best practices

By working together, the NMA Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Section, AAAAI, and ACAAI reaffirm their shared commitment to health equity, excellence in care, and continuous improvement in clinical outcomes.

The organizations encouraged allergists and immunologists at every career stage to engage in workforce development efforts, share successful models, innovate, and collaborate across systems to ensure the specialty and workforce continues to grow, adapt, and lead to serve the millions of Americans with allergic and immunologic disease.

Together, these organizations remain dedicated to advancing the field of allergy and immunology and ensuring that every patient has access to the specialized care they need to thrive.

The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) is the leading membership organization of more than 7,100 allergists, asthma specialists, clinical immunologists and other professionals with a special interest in the research and treatment of allergic and immunologic diseases. Established in 1943, the AAAAI is the go-to resource for patients living with allergies, asthma and immune deficiency disorders.

SOURCE American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI)