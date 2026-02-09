Allergy/Immunology Misinformation Often Goes Unchallenged in Social Media Landscape

Study finds 62% of top comments are supportive or neutral to allergy/immunology misinformation online.

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergy misinformation receives high engagement and little correction according to new research published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice (JACI: In Practice).

"Patients are arriving in clinic already influenced by what they've seen on social media," said lead author Samira Jeimy, MD, PhD, FRCPC. "We found that the most engaging allergy/immunology social media content is often the least accurate, especially those around natural remedies and IgG testing. Understanding these patterns helps us meet patients where they are and respond more effectively."

In this study, researchers conducted a cross-sectional analysis of 347 publicly available social media posts "containing demonstrably false or misleading claims" from platforms including TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) between January and March 2025. Posts with more than 500 interactions were identified using systematic keyword searches and analyzed for themes of misinformation by independent reviewers, while public sentiment was assessed through examination of the top-ranked comments on the social media posts. Misinformation was defined as "health-related claims that contradicted established guidelines or consensus positions from authoritative allergy and immunology organizations."

Researchers identified five primary misinformation themes including natural/alternative cures, IgG testing endorsement, medications fear-mongering, food allergy misrepresentation and pharmaceutical conspiracy, noting natural/alternative cures as the most prevalent theme featured in 31% of the examined posts followed by IgG testing endorsement included in 24% and medication fear-mongering in 18% of the sampled social media posts. While exploring dominant themes and engagement patterns, researchers found the conspiracy theme showed the most pronounced platform bias, concentrated on X at 19% and Facebook at 17% of the examined posts. The results also found that 2,151 of top 3,470 comments were supportive or neutral toward misinformation content while only 1,319 (38%) challenged false claims.

The prevalence of allergy/immunology misinformation on social media can be harmful for patients, "compromising evidence-based care." Awareness of these patterns of online misinformation can allow experts to develop strategies providing accurate, safe information for their patients and support critical patient education efforts.

