AllerPops Announces a Joint Venture Collaboration With ZAP Marketing Partners

LOS ALAMOS, N.M., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllerPops owner Dr. Cliff Han entered into a joint venture relationship with ZAP Marketing Partners with a goal of developing and implementing a more strategic sales and marketing effort. AllerPops has been selling a prebiotic lollipop since mid-2018 that was invented by Dr. Han after three years of research on the causes of airborne allergies. The product has been marketed by the company on a regional basis and is available on the company's website, at Amazon and through some local retail outlets.

AllerPops Prebiotic Lollipops for long lasting allergy relief. AllerPops is made with a patented recipe with food for oral probiotics.

Dr. Han has been adjusting to his new life as an entrepreneur after retiring from 22 years as a biologist on the human genome project at the Los Alamos National Laboratories. "My training as a medical doctor, researcher and biologist never prepared me for what an inventor in a business start-up has to know and do," stated Dr. Han. "I have enjoyed the journey this past three years, but I quickly learned I had to rely more on professionals and not try to do everything myself for ultimate success."

In early 2020 Dr. Han had a chance meeting with Jon Tedesco of ZAP Marketing Partners who had operated advertising, marketing, and product development firms in the Silicon Valley. Jon formed a unique business model of joint venturing with many of his clients where he did not profit until the venture was successful. This out-of-the-box way of working with entrepreneurs and start-ups was extremely attractive to the large number of inventors that were seeking help to get their creations off the drawing boards and into the marketplace.

ZAP is a full-service advertising, marketing, public relations and business development firm launched by Jon's son Jamie. Jon joined him after being dragged out of semi-retirement when ZAP entered a rapid expansion mode and Jamie called on him to help. Jon agreed to come under one condition that he would incorporate some joint ventures into the client mix. When Jon met Dr. Han and was introduced to the patented AllerPops product he saw a huge untapped potential and it qualified for a partnership to be considered.

AllerPops and ZAP formed a joint venture based on the model that Jon successfully used for many years. One bonus advantage of this partnership is that ZAP, although focused on advertising and marketing tasks, gets involved in all aspects of business operations for start-ups primarily to protect its own interest. Jon learned early on that most inventors think their product is so unique that it will sell itself, but Jon has never seen that happen. He knows a growing company needs to have all parts of an enterprise working properly for ultimate success, so he gets involved in everything from mentoring and hiring to writing business plans and raising capital.

ZAP began its efforts on re-branding the company before launching a more aggressive promotional effort. This effort included a new logo, website, Facebook page, Professor Nose Knows cartoon character spokesperson and sales videos. A promotional campaign was launched which included a social media effort that generated over 10,000 new Facebook followers in less than three weeks.

AllerPops says many positive reviews and testimonials are coming in across the country with some customers stating they were skeptical that a lollipop could provide relief but after taking it they say it is a Godsend and miracle. The company is now projecting to reach a breakeven point by the end of 2020 with continued double-digit growth over the next five years. Dr. Han was quoted as saying "Being an entrepreneur is exciting, especially when we see the sales increasing and read the great reviews".

