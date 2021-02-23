AllerPops is Launching an Equity Crowdfunding Campaign on WeFunder

LOS ALAMOS, N.M., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllerPops Corp is launching an equity crowdfunding campaign to expand its reach to allergy sufferers. Fifty million people in the United States suffer from seasonal allergies. These people spend over $18 billion trying to get relief from all those symptoms that make them miserable... like itchy eyes, nasal congestion, scratchy throat, and losing sleep.

Own a Piece of AllerPops, Liberate Millions from Allergies. AllerPops provide respiratory and stress supports with expertly formulated, diverse, and natural ingredients. The patented formula (US Pat No._9,795,579, US 2019/0343900 A1, US 10,471,033 B2) has complete nutrition for probiotics that live in the airway naturally. AllerPops Corp is launching an equity crowdfunding campaign to expand its reach to allergy sufferers.

Now you can invest in the one company that can bring relief from allergies that can last the whole season. AllerPops is offering equity in their growing company through WeFunder. ( Invest in AllerPops: Liberate millions from allergies | Wefunder ).

AllerPops Corrects the Underlying Cause of Allergies

Most people think that seasonal allergies are caused by pollen, mold and dust. But it's really the result of a hypersensitive immune system. AllerPops safely and naturally corrects the problem by reintroducing the beneficial oral probiotics.

Unlike most over the counter and prescription allergy medications that cause significant side effects and that have to take over and over again, once you get results with AllerPops you don't have to keep using them.

AllerPops provides LONG-LASTING ALLERGY RELIEF. AllerPops make stable corrections in the oral microbiome so that your allergic reaction will stop getting so easily triggered. The relief from nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat, headaches, coughing, irritated throat, red eyes, arthritis, wheezing, etc. will be long-lasting: Not just 12 hours or one week… but an entire season, or year, or more. Until the oral probiotics are suppressed by antibiotics, excessive oral hygiene or community drift.*

AllerPops is not a drug, the ingredients are all-natural food. It won't cause side effects like dry mouth or drowsiness. It does not interfere with other allergy medicines.

Early Milestones for AllerPops

When Dr. Cliff Han started AllerPops, he was simply trying to find relief from his own allergies and help his son who had suffered from allergy symptoms all his life.

Before inventing AllerPops, Dr. Han was a biologist in Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) for 22 years, where he participated in the Human Genome Project. He led a team to complete many hundreds of bacterial genomes and authored more than 300 research papers. Before that, Dr. Han got his Ph.D. from Fudan University, was trained as a medical doctor and worked in a hospital for four years. He also worked at the Quality and Performance Assurance Division in LANL for three years, which prepared him in business administration, especially in quality control.

After the first three years of study, Dr. Han was able to find out the root cause of allergies... and create a remedy that addresses the root cause and doesn't just mask the symptoms.

"I found out that amazing results happen if we reinforce the good bacteria in the microbiome of the oral cavity." Han said.

"I designed AllerPops to cultivate the good bacteria in your mouth using all-natural ingredients," said Han. "The results for me and my son were dramatic. And that is why I decided to share this knowledge with other allergy sufferers."

After the discovery of the cause of allergies, the first significant effort was to protect the intellectual property by submitting multiple patent applications. AllerPops has been awarded three patents for method and composition that treats allergies, and three others are pending. Patent applications to major international markets, such as the European Union, China, Japan, and Korea, were submitted in 2019.

Based on customer survey feedback, 94% of users say they got sustained, lasting relief from their allergies. That means that after they have on average six of these prebiotic lollipops, they no longer need to take pills and shots for the rest of the season.

Seasonal allergies is a common disease that became an epidemic in the last 30-50 years. Currently, it impacts 10-30% of the human population around the world. "My goal for the business is to make AllerPops the primary choice for people with common allergies in the US and the world in the next 5-10 years," said Han.

With proven results, a supply chain in place, and thousands of boxes of AllerPops sold through our website, Amazon, and retail, AllerPops is ready to expand so even more people can breathe easier. When you invest with WeFunder, you can share in the profits during this time of growth. (Visit www.wefunder.com/allerpops )

The funding that is raised will enable AllerPops to

Perform a clinical trial

Complete our FDA application

Launch our new branding and marketing campaign

Reach more allergy sufferers!

Frequently Asked Questions about our equity crowdfunding campaign for AllerPops

Q: What is Equity Crowdfunding?

A: Equity crowdfunding allows businesses to raise money from a large group of people at smaller investment amounts. In return, those people get a financial stake in that company.

Q: Is this Kickstarter?

A: No. On Wefunder, you're not donating; you're investing. You're not just a fan, you're an owner.

Q: Why are We Crowdfunding?

A: Investors get involved in the company more actively than donators. The feedback from investors will help us to improve our business. We also want our supporters to profit as we grow.

Visit www.wefunder.com/allerpops

Buy AllerPops at www.allerpops.com/

