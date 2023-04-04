AllerVie Expands Corporate Team with Several Key Hires and Promotions

"AllerVie Health is excited to be at the forefront of allergy and asthma healthcare and innovation. Not only are we serving more patients than ever, but we're continuing to advance excellence in clinical research," said Chris Roussos, CEO of AllerVie Health. "Our new additions to management and our internal promotions represent our ability as a company to attract and advance talented healthcare professionals as we seek to take our operations to new levels as a patient and service-driven organization."

New Hires

Veronica Elliott joins as AllerVie's national director of compliance. Elliot has over 15 years of compliance, risk, and regulatory experience. She is a licensed RN with a master's in nursing administration and will support AllerVie's companywide compliance initiatives.

Christopher Meyer joins AllerVie as senior director of operations. Meyer has two decades of healthcare experience spanning the full continuum. He began his career as a clinician in Denver, Colorado, as a respiratory therapist, where he then became the director of cardiopulmonary. Meyer transitioned into senior leadership roles responsible for delivering operational & strategic initiatives. He will assume leadership of practice locations in Alabama, Texas, Colorado, Ohio, Indiana, Connecticut, and Georgia.

Promotions

William Meyers has been promoted to senior associate of corporate development. In this role, Meyers will continue to support AllerVie with acquisition and expansion-related initiatives, integration efforts, legal matters, and more. He will continue to be a primary point of contact for AllerVie's partners.

Vikki Spencer has been promoted to associate director of operations and clinical operations support. Spencer brings over 20 years of allergy experience and a proven track record to the AllerVie operations team in her new role. Formerly a practice administrator for AllerVie, Spencer will assume oversight of four practice locations in Connecticut and five in Georgia.

Dr. Weily Soong will transition from chief medical officer to chief research innovation officer for AllerVie Clinical Research effective April 1, 2023. In this role, he will lead the company's efforts to drive innovation through the advancement of new therapies for asthma, allergies, and other related immunological conditions. In addition to this, he will remain a treating part-time physician with AllerVie Health, where he formerly practiced for 17 years in the Birmingham, Alabama area. Soong completed his Internal Medicine residency at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, and remained at Yale for his Allergy and Clinical Immunology Fellowship training.

In addition to these new hires and restructuring changes, AllerVie will be transitioning the role of chief medical officer to an advisory board guided by representatives and experts across AllerVie.

Headquartered in Dallas, AllerVie Health served over 100,000 patients in 2022 with world-class allergy and immunology services.

