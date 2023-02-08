AllerVie Health Acquires Allergy, Sinus & Asthma Family Health Center, Densifies Footprint in The Villages, Florida

DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllerVie Health, a leading provider of allergy and immunology services in the United States, announces its acquisition of Allergy, Sinus & Asthma Family Health Center. As part of the partnership, AllerVie Health welcomes Ed Neuzil, Ph.D., MSN, APRN-BC, FAANP, and his clinical team, to its national platform of allergy health providers.

Over the next few months, Allergy, Sinus & Asthma Family Health Center will merge operations with another leading allergy practice in the AllerVie Health network, Allergy & Asthma Care of Florida, with two existing locations in Ocala and The Villages, FL. AllerVie Health previously acquired Allergy & Asthma Care of Florida in October 2021 and has been privileged to serve patients across the region for more than a year. The addition of Neuzil's practice, Allergy Sinus & Asthma Family Health Center, solidifies AllerVie's commitment to the people of The Villages community as we strive to identify, treat, and alleviate the impact of allergies and asthma on people's quality of life.

"We're extremely excited to welcome the Allergy, Sinus & Asthma Family Health Center team and further expand into Florida," said Abby Boustead, Regional Senior Director of Operations, AllerVie Health. "We have a great relationship with our new partners and are very excited about what is next for these two practices. We look forward to continuing to serve patients in this community and partnering with this new practice to support a shared focus on advancing patient-centered allergy care."

With the addition of Allergy Sinus & Asthma Family Health Center, AllerVie has a footprint in 12 states with 78 practice locations, 16 of which are in the state of Florida. In addition to Ocala and The Villages, AllerVie Health has board-certified allergists across Florida with locations in Destin, Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Pensacola, Ormond Beach, Panama City, and more.

Headquartered in Dallas, AllerVie provides world-class allergy and immunology services to millions of Americans impacted by allergies.

About AllerVie Health

AllerVie Health is a national network of board-certified allergists and immunologists partnering together for the advancement of patient care, serving patients across 12 states in 78 clinic locations. Our providers are committed to establishing the allergy and immunology gold standard, expanding access to best-in-class care, and bringing relief and renewed vitality to the millions of Americans affected annually, many of whom live in underserved communities today. AllerVie is relentlessly dedicated to clinical excellence, creating an improved patient experience, and supporting the development of advanced allergy and immunology-focused therapeutics and treatment options. With AllerVie Health, our patients can feel their best, reclaim their lives, and live in freedom! To learn more, visit www.allervie.com .

