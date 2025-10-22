Alleva Recognized by TIME as One of the World's Top HealthTech Companies 2025

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alleva, a leading behavioral health technology platform, announced today that it has been named by TIME as one of the World's Top HealthTech Companies 2025. The annual ranking, developed in partnership with Statista, highlights organizations driving innovation and measurable impact across the global healthcare technology landscape.

This recognition places Alleva among 400 companies worldwide acknowledged for their performance, reputation, and contribution to healthcare innovation. TIME and Statista evaluated thousands of organizations to identify those leading the industry in advancing digital health and data-driven care.

"This recognition by TIME reflects the dedication of our team and partners who work tirelessly to build technology that empowers clinicians and improves outcomes," said Steve McCall, CEO and Co-Founder of Alleva."Our platform is transforming behavioral healthcare by connecting the full continuum of care—from admissions and billing to insights and compliance—within one system."

Built specifically for behavioral health organizations, Alleva's platform unifies operations, compliance, billing, and analytics into a single, connected experience. The company's products—including Alleva Billing, Alleva Intelligence (AI notetaking, assistant, & advanced BI), and its integrated EMR—help programs deliver better care while maintaining efficiency and compliance.

For more information about the ranking, visit TIME's official list: https://time.com/7318020/worlds-top-healthtech-companies-2025/

About Alleva

Alleva is a cloud-based behavioral health technology platform designed to simplify operations, enhance compliance, and improve patient outcomes through integrated tools for admissions, billing, scheduling, compliance, AI, and analytics. Driven by those with personal experience in the field, and with a mission to elevate behavioral healthcare through connection and innovation, Alleva supports providers nationwide in delivering data-driven, compassionate care.

Learn more at https://helloalleva.com .

