Alleva Recognized by TIME as One of the World's Top HealthTech Companies 2025

News provided by

Alleva

Oct 22, 2025, 10:48 ET

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alleva, a leading behavioral health technology platform, announced today that it has been named by TIME as one of the World's Top HealthTech Companies 2025. The annual ranking, developed in partnership with Statista, highlights organizations driving innovation and measurable impact across the global healthcare technology landscape.

This recognition places Alleva among 400 companies worldwide acknowledged for their performance, reputation, and contribution to healthcare innovation. TIME and Statista evaluated thousands of organizations to identify those leading the industry in advancing digital health and data-driven care.

"This recognition by TIME reflects the dedication of our team and partners who work tirelessly to build technology that empowers clinicians and improves outcomes," said Steve McCall, CEO and Co-Founder of Alleva."Our platform is transforming behavioral healthcare by connecting the full continuum of care—from admissions and billing to insights and compliance—within one system."

Built specifically for behavioral health organizations, Alleva's platform unifies operations, compliance, billing, and analytics into a single, connected experience. The company's products—including Alleva Billing, Alleva Intelligence (AI notetaking, assistant, & advanced BI), and its integrated EMR—help programs deliver better care while maintaining efficiency and compliance.

For more information about the ranking, visit TIME's official list: https://time.com/7318020/worlds-top-healthtech-companies-2025/

About Alleva

Alleva is a cloud-based behavioral health technology platform designed to simplify operations, enhance compliance, and improve patient outcomes through integrated tools for admissions, billing, scheduling, compliance, AI, and analytics. Driven by those with personal experience in the field, and with a mission to elevate behavioral healthcare through connection and innovation, Alleva supports providers nationwide in delivering data-driven, compassionate care.

Learn more at https://helloalleva.com.

Media Contact:
 Kayla Briones
 Senior Product Marketing Manager, Alleva
 [email protected]

Legal Notice

This press release references Alleva's inclusion in TIME's "World's Top HealthTech Companies 2025" list. TIME and Statista are registered trademarks of TIME USA LLC and Statista GmbH. This reference is for factual purposes only and does not imply endorsement by TIME or Statista.

SOURCE Alleva

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Alleva's Elevate 2025 Brings Together Behavioral Health Innovators for a New Era of Collaboration

Alleva's Elevate 2025 Brings Together Behavioral Health Innovators for a New Era of Collaboration

Alleva, a leading behavioral health technology company, and Horowitz Integrated Services successfully co-hosted the first-ever Elevate Conference, a...
Alleva Reinvents Insurance Verification for Behavioral Health Providers

Alleva Reinvents Insurance Verification for Behavioral Health Providers

Alleva, the premier EMR platform for behavioral health, proudly announces the release of its instant, self-service Verification of Benefits (VOB)...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

Data Analytics

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics