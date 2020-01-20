Alleviate Post Holiday Eating Gut Discomfort with Mardell Hill's Simple Solutions

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After the holiday season, more than half of Americans that are living with a digestive disorder may find it hard to recover from the festivities – symptoms from disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) can seem worse than usual. Author and certified colon specialist Mardell Hill offers the tools for maintaining a healthy digestive system that can help anyone with post-holiday recovery in her book Intestinal Health ~ A Practical Guide to Complete Abdominal Health.

Intestinal Health Mardell Hill

Holiday foods tend to be high in fat and sugar, which can make symptoms from digestive disorders much worse for some individuals. Hill's Intestinal Health ~ A Practical Guide to Complete Abdominal Health de-mystifies the digestive process and allows those suffering from gut discomfort to take control of their abdominal health.

"For most people, once they swallow their food and drink, it's out-of-sight, out-of-mind," said Hill, in terms of what happens for the remainder of its 30' journey. In clear and simple language, she helps people better understand how digestion works, from top to bottom.

Hill's book is broken into three parts – Digestion Basics, Nutrition and Cleansing which includes a 7-day sample menu and healthy recipes. In every chapter, Hill provides the answers to common questions like how do food allergies develop and their common symptoms, or I ate something at a social function and now my tummy feels upset, what should I do? Hill goes on to emphasize the importance of an intestinal cleansing program and how to incorporate one into an individual's overall health and wellness routine.

"I have been blessed to be a client and friend of Mardell for many years," said Amazon reviewer Debi Chernak. "Her life-saving approach to achieving health and wellness includes simple, practical, and essential tips that everyone may embrace to the degree they desire; for example, drinking the best water available to you, making increasingly better food choices, completely chewing every bite of food, taking probiotics and other supplements that promote a healthy balance of bacteria in your gut, and incorporating cleansing into your routine. This book is a must read no matter where you are on the health spectrum! You'll learn how the digestive process works, steps to take to increase its efficiency and effectiveness, and how having a healthy gut promotes physical, mental, and emotional well-being for a happier, healthier life. Thank you, Mardell!"

Hill has also published a children's version of intestinal health called Yummy Tummy Food.

About Mardell Hill

A longstanding professional in her industry, Mardell Hill is an i-ACT Certified Colon Therapist, working one-on-one with more than 4,000 clients since 2004 to resolve, support, and educate using simple methods of self-healing and maintenance. Her own self-healing journey took full bloom more than 25 years ago. Combined with an extensive career in athletic training, post rehabilitation, nutrition, and functional fitness training, her life has been dedicated to caring about and helping people achieve optimum health.

