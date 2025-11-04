Alleviate Secures $150 Million Growth Investment from Sound Point Capital, Defining the "Debt-to-Wealth" Industry

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alleviate Financial Solutions, LLC ("Alleviate") today announced the closing of a $150 million growth capital investment from Sound Point Capital Management, LP. This funding marks a major step in establishing the Debt-to-Wealth category — which goes beyond traditional debt relief to help consumers transform their financial lives.

"With this investment, Alleviate is not only scaling — we're defining a new industry," said Michael Barsoum, CEO of Alleviate. "We are building one of the largest consumer financial companies in the country, but more importantly, we are pioneering the debt-to-wealth journey. This capital accelerates our ability to innovate, expand our platform, and serve millions of people who are earning more than debt relief — they are earning the tools to build lasting financial strength."

"We are excited to partner with Alleviate as they deliver meaningful impact for consumers and advance innovative solutions that promote long-term financial health. This investment in debt settlement represents a disciplined extension of our strategy, supporting best-in-class originators who are addressing critical and underserved needs within consumer finance."– Philip Bartow, Managing Director and Head of Specialty Finance, Sound Point Capital Management.

The financing will enable Alleviate to accelerate revenue growth, product innovation, and AI-powered operations. By integrating lending, financial education, and long-term wealth-building tools into its platform, Alleviate is creating a comprehensive financial ecosystem designed to move consumers beyond debt and toward financial growth.

About Alleviate Financial Solutions

Alleviate Financial Solutions is a next-generation financial services company on a mission to help consumers move from debt to wealth. Through innovative products, personalized support, and financial education, Alleviate empowers people to take control of their debt and unlock their financial future.

About Sound Point Capital Management

Sound Point Capital Management is an alternative asset management firm founded in 2008 with particular expertise in credit strategies. Based in New York City, with offices in London, Greenwich, West Palm Beach, and San Francisco, the firm manages money on behalf of institutional investors including top-tier pensions, foundations, insurance companies, wealth management firms, and family offices. Sound Point's strategies span the spectrum of liquid and illiquid credit alternatives and include funds and managed accounts focused on leveraged loans, special situations, distressed debt, structured credit, direct lending, and commercial real estate. Sound Point currently manages over $44 billion in assets and was founded by Stephen J. Ketchum, who is the controlling shareholder. Five principals of Stone Point Capital LLC, as well as Blue Owl GP Stakes, a division of Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE: OWL], and Assured Guaranty Ltd, are strategic investors in the firm. For more information, please visit www.soundpointcap.com .

SOURCE Alleviate