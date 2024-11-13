Alley Cat Allies Funds Spay and Neuter, Food, Other Care for 1000+ More Cats in Atlantic County

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alley Cat Allies will fund spay and neuter and other lifesaving care for 1000 community cats and indoor cats in the next months, and food to hundreds more community cats per day, in the newest phase of its collaboration with the Humane Society of Atlantic County (HSAC).

The initiative, which includes vaccinations, other medical care as needed such as Convenia® injections, and a community cat food bank, is the latest step in the organizations' work in the county that has helped more than 3000 cats in less than two years and provides food at no cost to around 600 community cats, or unowned cats who live outdoors, every day.

ALLEY CAT ALLIES FUNDS SPAY & NEUTER, FOOD AND LIFESAVING MEDICAL CARE FOR OVER 1000 CATS IN ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ Post this

"For decades, Alley Cat Allies has worked throughout New Jersey to save cats' lives, particularly community cats. Our initiative with the Humane Society of Atlantic County is just the latest step in this lifesaving work and has already protected thousands of cats and kittens in the county and beyond," said Charlene Pedrolie, president and chief operating officer of Alley Cat Allies.

Alley Cat Allies will fund spay or neuter surgeries, vaccinations, and other treatments for cats and kittens, who will be brought to HSAC by local advocates. Convenia injections, which treat common feline wounds and infections that could otherwise be fatal, are offered to the community as well. Any other needed surgery or care, which could include major surgeries, treatment for fleas and upper respiratory infections, and more, will also be provided.

The organizations' work has a special focus on Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) for community cats, or unowned cats who live outdoors. TNR is the only humane and effective approach to community cats through which cats are humanely trapped, spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, eartipped for identification, and returned to their outdoor homes.

"Together with Alley Cat Allies, we are doing more TNR than ever before and providing a level of support for community cats that is unprecedented in our county. This is life-changing work," said Steve Dash, executive director of HSAC.

Additionally, Alley Cat Allies will provide further support for the successful community cat food bank with HSAC—the first of its kind in New Jersey that is now in its second year of operation. The food bank is utilized mainly by community cat caregivers in the county to feed anywhere from 570-600 cats per day.

About Alley Cat Allies

Alley Cat Allies believes every cat deserves to live out his or her life to the fullest.

Founded in 1990, Alley Cat Allies is the leading advocacy organization for cats with a mission to transform and develop communities to protect and improve the lives of all cats and kittens. Together with our over 1.4 million supporters, we work toward a world where cats are valued and every community has humane and effective programs and policies to defend them.

Through our fearless advocacy, humane care, education and outreach, and law and policy activism, we equip and mobilize citizens, advocates, grassroots groups, shelters, veterinary professionals, and elected officials across the United States and around the world to improve their communities for cats through nonlethal, evidence-based approaches. Our website is www.alleycat.org, and we are active on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Alley Cat Allies