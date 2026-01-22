Alley Cat Rescue Partners With Mountain View Humane to Offer Subsidized Sterilization for Community Cats in Roanoke, Virginia

ROANOKE, Va., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alley Cat Rescue is partnering with Mountain View Humane to offer free sterilization surgeries and rabies vaccinations for community cats in the New River and Roanoke Valley, Virginia areas.

Two women prepare feral cats for transport to the clinic - Mountain View Humane 2025

Alley Cat Rescue promotes Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) as an effective method to humanely control the population of community cats, improve community cat welfare, and decrease shelter euthanasia. This work is especially crucial now, with shelters across the country overflowing with surrendered pets, a backlog of spay/neuter surgeries, and breeding season only a couple of months away.

Louise Holton is the founder and president of Alley Cat Rescue and an advocate for the use of TNR instead of euthanization of outdoor cats. Holton explained how TNR helps by humanely stabilizing outdoor cat populations, reducing nuisance behaviors like spraying, yowling, and fighting, preventing unwanted kittens, improving cats' health through vaccination, and reducing euthanasia in shelters. It leads to healthier, quieter colonies and better coexistence with communities by stopping reproduction and decreasing stress-related issues.

Individuals and rescue organizations are encouraged to take advantage of the free clinic offer as soon as possible, while funding lasts. For more information about scheduling, please visit our website https://www.mvhclinic.org/feral-cat-faqs/ or contact Mountain View Humane at 540-382-0222. Please note- all feral cats must come in a feral cat trap.

Alley Cat Rescue is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to the welfare of all cats. ACR advocates for humane, nonlethal control of feral cats. For more information, visit their website http://www.saveacat.org.

SOURCE Alley Cat Rescue, Inc.