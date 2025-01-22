Alley Cat Rescue's 2024 Feral Fix Challenge Hits New Record With Over 150,000 Community Cats Fixed

MT. RAINIER, Md., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 cycle of Alley Cat Rescue's annual Feral Fix Challenge saw the greatest number of participating veterinarians and resulting community cat spays/neuters than in any previous years.

The Challenge is a global event that invites veterinarians to get involved with community cat management by providing low-cost or free spay/neuter surgeries and rabies vaccinations for free-roaming cats. The goal of the Challenge is to save feral cats from shelter euthanasia, starvation, and disease by humane population management.

Veterinarians and clinics across 29 U.S. states and over a dozen South African clinics together sterilized a record total of over 150,000 community cats during the 2024 Challenge. This tops the previous record of 84,000 cats, which was achieved during the 2023 cycle. Since the first Feral Fix Challenge in 2010, vets from all 50 U.S. states, Antigua, Canada, Croatia, England, Greece, Israel, India, Japan, Nicaragua, and the U.A.E. have participated. The grand total of cats spayed or neutered as a result of the yearly Challenge is over 470,000.

Alley Cat Rescue founder and president, Louise Holton, explains the significance of this campaign: "The participation of veterinarians around the globe is very important to achieving our ultimate goal, which is the sterilization of all community cats. This process is the only way to reduce the population of outdoor cats. This global collaboration initiates and fosters a sense of collective responsibility for animal welfare highlighting the need for human solutions."

The 2025 cycle of the Feral Fix Challenge officially begins March 15th. Veterinarians everywhere are encouraged to join by pledging to provide free or low-cost spay/neuter services to as many free-roaming cats as is feasible for their individual practices via the link www.saveacat.org/the-feral-fix.html .

Non-veterinary Individuals can get involved by Emailing [email protected] to request an invitation be sent to their vet, or for a sample invitation if they prefer to invite their vet personally.

Alley Cat Rescue is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to the welfare of all cats. . ACR advocates for humane nonlethal control of cats. For more information, visit their website http://www.saveacat.org.

