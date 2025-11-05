AllFly Releases A New Business Travel Booking Platform to Challenge Navan and Concur

While legacy platforms like Concur and newer entrants like Navan have focused primarily on individual business trips, Quest addresses both use cases seamlessly. With over 300 corporate clients, AllFly has built Quest to serve the full spectrum of corporate travel needs—from routine sales calls to large-scale company events. Through a series of direct connections with airlines and hotels, AllFly saves customers between $47-$143 on their reservations, delivering measurable ROI without compromising on choice or convenience.

"The corporate travel market is evolving, but existing platforms still treat every trip the same way," said Eric Peterson, CEO of AllFly. "Companies need a platform that handles everyday business travel efficiently while also managing sales kickoffs, customer events, and team offsites. Quest was built from the ground up to solve both problems in a single platform."

Purpose-Built for Event Travel and Everyday Business Travel

Quest introduces several innovations designed specifically for companies managing group travel alongside their day-to-day travel needs:

Split Pay Technology keeps events on budget by allowing travelers to upgrade their bookings—choosing premium seats, better hotel rooms, or extending their stays—by paying the difference with their personal credit cards at checkout. This eliminates the awkward dynamic of restricting employee choice while maintaining budget control.

keeps events on budget by allowing travelers to upgrade their bookings—choosing premium seats, better hotel rooms, or extending their stays—by paying the difference with their personal credit cards at checkout. This eliminates the awkward dynamic of restricting employee choice while maintaining budget control. Event-Specific Travel Policies allow companies to create unique approval workflows, spending limits, and reporting for each event, rather than forcing all travel through a single corporate policy designed for everyday business trips.

allow companies to create unique approval workflows, spending limits, and reporting for each event, rather than forcing all travel through a single corporate policy designed for everyday business trips. Wallet -Based Travel Funding operates like a Starbucks account for corporate travel. Companies pre-fund travel budgets, and all transactions draw from the Wallet , eliminating expense report submissions and reimbursement delays for travelers. This reduces the time finance teams spend on reimbursements by 90%.

operates like a Starbucks account for corporate travel. Companies pre-fund travel budgets, and all transactions draw from the , eliminating expense report submissions and reimbursement delays for travelers. This reduces the time finance teams spend on reimbursements by 90%. Room Block Management enables companies to secure negotiated hotel blocks while giving travelers the flexibility to extend their stays, with personal charges processed seamlessly at checkout.

"We're not trying to be another Concur or Navan," said Kenny Totten, COO of AllFly. "We're building for the meeting planner at a tech company managing multiple offsites a year, or the sales ops leader coordinating quarterly business reviews across multiple regions. These users have been underserved by one-size-fits-all platforms—and they still need to book everyday travel for their teams."

AI-Powered Customer Service

Quest is also piloting an AI voice agent that can handle complex travel changes over the phone, including flight modifications and rebooking assistance, providing 24/7 support without wait times.

As the corporate travel technology market attracts renewed attention following Navan's public listing, AllFly is positioning Quest as the platform that finally addresses the full spectrum of corporate travel— from individual trips to complex multi-day events— without compromise.

About AllFly

AllFly is a venture-backed travel management company based in Orlando, Florida, backed by Lightbank, Corazon Capital, and Victorum Capital. Through its Quest platform, AllFly serves companies managing both event travel and everyday business travel, with particular expertise in team offsites, incentive trips, corporate meetings, and group travel logistics.

AllFly's client roster includes Fortune 500 companies and high-growth technology firms across multiple industries.

