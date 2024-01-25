AllGear Digital Acquires Travel and Gear Guide Pack Hacker

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllGear Digital, the leading publisher of media brands serving the outdoor and active-lifestyle enthusiast, announced that it has added Pack Hacker to its growing network, which includes the best-in-class brands GearJunkie, Switchback Travel, The Intertia, BikeRumor, iRunFar, and Explorer's Web

Pack Hacker was founded by Tom Wahlin, a former tech-industry designer with a passion to travel the world, in 2017. Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Pack Hacker leverages a variety of digital media to test and review gear, and create guides, packing lists, videos, and other content to help readers travel smarter and more efficiently.

"This is an exciting day for the Pack Hacker Team," says Wahlin. "Joining AllGear Digital means partnering with a team of like-minded subject-matter experts and gaining access to a sophisticated infrastructure to help us grow our reach and impact."

Wahlin will continue to serve as General Manager and Editor-in-Chief of packhacker.com, with the existing editorial team continuing to provide expert advice to its readers. 

"We're thrilled to welcome Pack Hacker to AllGear Digital" says Eric Phung, AllGear Digital's Chief Executive Officer. "Pack Hacker is a trusted authority for millions of readers looking to find the right travel gear. With Pack Hacker, we continue to execute on our strategy of acquiring category-leading brands that provide passionate audiences with the information they need to get the most out of their adventures."

Pack Hacker's focus on travel gear reviews and buying advice complements AllGear Digital's existing portfolio of brands covering outdoor sports, cycling, surfing, and more. The company now provides coverage spanning all major gear categories for hikers, campers, travelers, runners, cyclists, surfers, skiers, and other outdoor enthusiasts.

ABOUT ALLGEAR DIGITAL
AllGear Digital owns and operates a diverse set of media properties focused on new products, the outdoors, and active-lifestyle pursuits. Our trusted brands include GearJunkie.com, SwitchbackTravel.com, PackHacker.com, TheInertia.com, Bikerumor.com, ExplorersWeb.com, iRunFar.com, and WildSnow.com. AllGear Digital is committed to creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for all, both for the company and in their content.

CONTACT: Alex Phung, [email protected]

SOURCE AllGear Digital

