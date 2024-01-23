allGeo Integrates with Viewpoint Software to bring integrated Time & Jobs Cost Tracking to the Construction Industry

allGeo's Time Tracking integrates with ERP, Payroll and Accounting systems for Accurate Time Tracking and Job Costing

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- allGeo by Abaqus, a leader in mid and enterprise-level field service and workforce management solutions, is excited to announce its latest integration with Viewpoint's Vista™ and Spectrum™ Construction Software. This strategic alliance introduces a comprehensive, cloud-based field service management platform tailored to the construction industry's unique needs. The integration empowers businesses with precision time tracking, advanced job costing, and seamless payroll management.

"At Claypool, we use ADP for payroll and Viewpoint as our ERP system and we needed a time tracking solution that would be able to verify our technician's presence at the job site, help them record time & labor details in the field, and sync that data with all our other systems." said Micah Riggenbach, Chief Financial Officer at Claypool Electric. "allGeo helped us seamlessly automate this process and I believe it will transform the way we run our business."

Key enhancements include:

Certified Payroll and Advanced Job Costing: The integration simplifies certified payroll tracking, ensuring compliance with labor regulations. Businesses can now effortlessly manage job costing with detailed labor data, enhancing budgeting and financial oversight.

Comprehensive Pay Code Management: allGeo's solution manages an array of pay codes including Regular, Overtime, Double Overtime, PTO, Bereavement, and more. This feature ensures accurate payroll processing while catering to diverse employee needs.

Real-Time Labor Allocation: Managers can allocate labor costs in real-time or retrospectively, enhancing budget accuracy and project management.

Automated Jobs & Work Order Dispatching: Integration with Viewpoint enables automated daily dispatching of jobs & work orders to field employees, streamlining project initiation and task allocation.

Enhanced Data Processing: Seamlessly collects and processes time and labor data against project codes, facilitating smooth payroll processing with ADP and job costing in Viewpoint.

Flexible Time Logging Options: Employees have the flexibility to live log or use custom mobile timesheets for recording hours, accommodating various work scenarios.

Shailendra Jain, CEO of Abaqus, comments on the integration, "The construction industry is rapidly evolving, necessitating advanced solutions for time tracking, payroll, and job costing. Our collaboration with Viewpoint is a significant milestone, offering our customers an integrated solution that ensures precise time tracking and comprehensive job costing, thereby boosting overall productivity for our customers."

About Abaqus

allGeo is a leading provider of field service management for mid-size & enterprise businesses to achieve excellence in field service operations by providing tools to improve operations & payroll processes. The allGeo platform helps businesses create custom field service workflows using products & tools such as Scheduling, Time Clock, Tracking & Monitoring, Mileage, Dispatch Messaging, Mobile Forms, Events based alerts, and Reporting. Examples of workflows include – Time tracking using geofence and pay rate logic for Payroll, QR and Geofence sites for jobs tracking, Lone worker safety with E911 integration, Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) for home health care, and Field Inspection using QR / mobile forms. The allGeo platform integrates with your CRM, ERP and payroll systems to enable easy flow of data from the field to your back office systems.

Press Contact

John Cunningham

415-496-9436

http://www.abaq.us

