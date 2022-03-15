Allgress Announces ComplianceVision - Free Tool for Mapping Compliance Posture to Over 1,500 Different Security Solutions

IT-Harvest and Allgress Partner to Populate Security Vendor Information in New ComplianceVision tool.

LIVERMORE, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allgress, an industry-leading provider of Integrated Risk and Compliance Management solutions, today announced ComplianceVision and a partnership with analyst firm IT-Harvest. ComplianceVision is a free tool available for Security Consultants, MSSP's, Security Resellers, and CISO's, that allows anyone to visualize how their current compliance requirements are mapped to over 1,500 different security vendor solutions.

A user can select their current stack of security products to generate a coverage map of controls from all major standards and frameworks, including NIST, COBIT, PCI, CMMC, SOC2, and FedRAMP.

"Allgress has the most comprehensive mapping of compliance controls I have ever seen," said Richard Stiennon, Founder and Chief Research Analyst at IT-Harvest. "I am excited that the data IT-Harvest curates in our Analyst Dashboard, can contribute vendor information to enhance ComplianceVision."

ComplianceVision is the industry's most comprehensive solution to reduce the complexity and shorten the timeframe of achieving compliance for customers and partners. Users can easily take a gap assessment and then receive suggested vendor solutions to fix any of their discovered gaps.

Jeff Kushner, CMO of Allgress, said, "We are so pleased to leverage the research data from IT-Harvest. No other organization has compiled such extensive data on security solution providers. We look forward to utilizing IT-Harvest's research to keep supplying our customers with relevant targeted solutions."

IT-Harvest is a data-driven analyst firm, founded by Richard Stiennon. Subscribers to the Analyst Dashboard get access to carefully curated data on the entire cybersecurity industry including 2,900 vendors. Calls with the analyst can be scheduled from the app to review any sector of the industry. It was founded by Richard Stiennon in 2005. Stiennon has presented on the topic of cybersecurity in 31 countries on six continents. He was a lecturer at Charles Sturt University in Australia. He is the author of Security Yearbook 2021: A History and Directory of the IT Security Industry. He published Curmudgeon: How to Succeed as an Industry Analyst in 2020. In 2019, he published Secure Cloud Transformation: The CIO's Journey. He also wrote Surviving Cyberwar (Government Institutes, 2010), and Washington Post Best Seller, There Will Be Cyberwar. He writes for Forbes, and The Analyst Syndicate. He is a member of the advisory board at several technology startups and sits on the boards of Anitian and QuickHeal. Stiennon was Chief Strategy Officer for Blancco Technology Group, the Chief Marketing Officer for Fortinet, Inc., and VP Threat Research at Webroot Software. Prior to that, he was a Research VP at Gartner. He has a BS in Aerospace Engineering and his MA in War in the Modern World from King's College, London. Follow @cyberwar on Twitter.

Allgress is a global award-winning provider of next-generation Audit, Compliance, IT Security and Risk Management Solutions, for organizations to meet their risk objectives. Allgress' solutions enable organizations to streamline processes to manage the assessment, monitoring, reporting, and remediation of IT Risks with less complexity and reduced costs. Unlike other solutions, Allgress' technology allows customers to continuously derive quicker time-to-value without an army of consultants.

