Allgress, Inc. Announces Expansion of International Operations with the Opening of New Office in Bedfordview, Gauteng, South Africa

LIVERMORE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allgress, Inc., an industry-leading provider of Integrated Risk and Compliance Management solutions with headquarters in Livermore, CA, USA, announced its opening of a new office in Bedfordview, Gauteng, South Africa headed by Country Manager Neeren Ramharakh. This international expansion will make Allgress' industry-leading solutions more widely available in those regions of the world with more geographically located sales and support.

Ramharakh says "Allgress solutions will allow enterprises to achieve risk and compliance maturity at an expedited rate compared to how enterprises are currently deploying via manual process or outdated technology. Allgress is committed to the GRC environment and our investment into South Africa is the first of many global expansion plans we have going into the future. The South African office will support customers within the Middle East Africa region with emphasis on establishing local partnerships." The new office will help raise awareness of GRC in the MEA market and aims to collaborate with partners in highly regulated industry sectors, such as financial services, telecom, utilities and healthcare.

Jeff Bennett, Allgress COO believes South African and Middle Eastern enterprises are keen to adopt advanced certification and risk management capabilities, and says "We are excited to offer our solutions to strengthen their risk and compliance postures, we believe that enterprises will achieve substantial cost and time savings as they deploy our solutions.

"The South African market response has been very good since we entered the country. We see a lot of older, established enterprises working to transform themselves and move away from manual processes. Customers today have high expectations of how they should be served, and big firms are stepping up to transform them as quickly as possible."

Allgress, Inc. is a global provider of automated next-generation integrated Cloud Security, Compliance and Risk Management Solutions for organizations and their business partners to meet business objectives with less risk. Allgress' easy-to-use solutions enable organizations to automate processes for assessment, reporting, monitoring and remediation of business risks with less complexity and reduced management costs. Unlike other similar solutions, Allgress' patented award-winning technology allows customers to continuously derive quicker-time-to-value, reducing business risk without an army of consultants.

