Allgress Named Gold Winner in the Globee Awards 17th Annual Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® for IT Governance, Risk & Compliance

LIVERMORE, Calif., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allgress announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Allgress Insight Risk Management Suite (IRMS) a gold winner in the 17th Annual 2021 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®. These prestigious global awards recognize cybersecurity and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies.

Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards 2021

"We are proud to be recognized as an eight-year winner by the Globee Awards judges from around the world representing a broad spectrum of industry experts that participated in the judging process," says Jeff Kushner, Allgress Chief Marketing Officer. "Behind this distinguished success is our continued product innovations and drive to stay customer focused. We believe this recognition from Globee Awards further validates our commitment to our customers and their IT Governance, Risk & Compliance Management Requirements."

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com.

About Allgress

Allgress is a global provider of next-generation Audit, Compliance, IT Security and Risk Management Solutions for organizations and their business partners to meet business risk objectives. Allgress' solutions enable organizations to streamline processes to manage the assessment, monitoring, reporting and remediation of business risks with less complexity and reduced costs. Unlike other solutions, Allgress' award-winning technology allows customers to continuously derive quicker-time-to-value without an army of consultants.

For additional information, please visit us at https://allgress.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact : Jeff Kushner, [email protected], 281-467-5877

SOURCE Allgress, Inc.

