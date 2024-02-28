AllHealth Network Partners with Gray Matter Analytics to Leverage Analytics for Value-Based Care Initiatives

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gray Matter Analytics , the leader in value-based care Analytics as a Service (AaaS), has partnered with AllHealth Network, a non-profit, behavioral health services provider serving Colorado's highest-needs populations, to provide advanced analytics solutions that support enhanced clinical, operational and financial performance. The collaboration focuses on performance improvement initiatives to optimize quality of care and health outcomes.

Gray Matter Analytics CoreTechs® Analytics Solution

Gray Matter's CoreTechs® analytics solution provides comprehensive, actionable insights for medication, chronic disease and follow-up care management. AllHealth Network will also use this analytics solution to track and optimize their value-based contract performance, as well as several of its payors in Colorado.

"We're able to track value-based contracts because everything we need to manage those contracts is accessible through CoreTechs®. With a view of the correlations of data and insights from it, we'll evolve into a data-driven organization and make sure that we provide the right type of care each individual client needs," said Toni Baruti, chief technology and innovation officer for AllHealth Network.

Value-based care contracts are designed to reward quality care, improve patient outcomes and optimize cost and utilization management. Gray Matter's advanced analytics capabilities help provider organizations like AllHealth Network protect revenue they have earned through value-based contracts and predict future revenue from government and commercial payors.

"AllHealth Network is a pioneer in providing patient-centered and community-based behavioral healthcare," said Gray Matter CEO Sheila Talton. "We are excited to partner with this premier provider organization to help it deliver quality behavioral health services to residents of Colorado. Actionable insights will enhance AllHealth Network's holistic approach to improving health equity by addressing clients' mental, emotional and social well-being."

About Gray Matter Analytics

Gray Matter Analytics leverages industry-leading advanced analytics to help healthcare organizations accelerate their path to value in today's outcomes-based environment. Gray Matter's cloud-native Analytics as a Service (AaaS) suite of solutions focuses on managing the measures and metrics that are contained in risk-based contracts, including for government programs such as Medicare and Medicaid. The solutions aggregate data to generate machine learning-based analytics, enabling proactive management of value-based contracts to avoid penalties or address missed opportunities for increasing revenues from shared savings programs. Advisory services complement solutions by furthering customers' understanding of what the data is telling them and optimizing data-driven insights to capture missed revenues and address quality improvements. For more information, visit graymatteranalytics.com.

About AllHealth Network

AllHealth Network is a compassionate provider of mental health and substance use treatment, offering a full array of clinical services at 12 locations throughout the South Denver metro area. With over 200 clinical providers and more than 25 psychiatrists and nurse practitioners, AllHealth Network offers services from a caring team of clinicians who create personalized treatment plans to help clients thrive. For more information visit https://www.allhealthnetwork.org/

