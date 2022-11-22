AllHealth Network Selects Eleos Health to Deliver In-Session Automation, Reducing Clinician Burden and Improving Care

The partnership delivers voice-based augmented intelligence that lessens administrative workload for providers, giving them more face-to-face time with clients

Eleos' augmented intelligence allows providers to focus on clients, reducing administrative note-taking burden and reducing clinician documentation work by more than 30%

BOSTON and DENVER, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eleos Health , the leader in CareOps Automation for behavioral health, announced a partnership with AllHealth Network , a nonprofit mental health organization, to provide their front line team with augmented intelligence tools that will reduce administrative workload and empower them to focus on top-notch client care.

AllHealth is a leading behavioral healthcare organization in Colorado, with services including counseling, psychiatry, crisis support, and substance use treatment. The organization is dedicated to using the latest technology to achieve its vision of being the most impactful growth and recovery provider for communities that need them most.

In addition to reducing the day to day burden for providers, Eleos will help ensure that care is grounded in evidence-based approaches. The use of Eleos can increase the average number of evidence-based techniques used per provider, per session, by more than 30% through objective session feedback and conversation transparency.

Eleos does this by turning behavioral health conversations into progress note documentation and session intelligence, enabling providers to better support client growth.

"The support of our clinical team is essential to the delivery of high-quality client care for those looking to get the support they need on their path to recovery," said Bill Henricks , President and CEO, AllHealth Network. "Implementing Eleos will help reduce the amount of stress clinicians face from losing a large percentage of time to administrative work, while improving the impact on care of clients through the increase in the use of evidence-based techniques."

AllHealth is also committed to addressing systemic injustices and accepting its responsibility in dismantling systems of oppression by building a brave space that cultivates an inclusive employee environment and a focus on culturally responsive care. Through the use of Eleos, AllHealth Network is able to take another step towards that brave space, and will have more time to devote to counseling, psychiatry, substance use treatment, and crisis services for communities throughout South Denver for over 18,000 people.

"The AllHealth Network provides impactful care and services for those in the community that need it most," said Alon Joffe, co-founder and CEO of Eleos Health. "It's partnerships like these where the ability of Eleos can have a large impact, giving those in crisis increased time with their clinicians and providing those clinicians with the tools they need to feel focused on the wellbeing of their clients."

Eleos ambiently captures key content of sessions in real-time, helping free-up therapists to connect with their clients fully. Eleos can autonomously show how clinical interventions like cognitive behavioral therapy are used in-session, identify keywords, themes, and moments, report clinician listen time vs. talk time, and help measure client improvement rate.

About Eleos Health

Founded in 2020, Eleos Health turns behavioral health conversations into documentation and intelligence that drives better care. Using proprietary, voice-based Natural Language Understanding (NLU) technology built by clinical experts to accurately interpret, analyze and document behavioral health conversations. Eleos reduces the operational burden on providers while unlocking objective insights into evidence-based care and the therapeutic alliance. Leadership teams can scale supervision and training while gaining unprecedented visibility into staff activity, caseloads and performance as well as population health. Eleos is the only technology of its kind that embeds seamlessly into electronic health records (EHRs), telehealth tools and existing provider workflows. With Eleos CareOps Automation, behavioral health providers are setting a new standard for care.

About AllHealth Network

AllHealth Network is a non-profit healthcare organization providing a full spectrum of behavioral health care to more than 18,000 children, adults, families and couples in 11 unique settings. Behavioral health services include counseling, psychiatry, crisis services, substance use treatment, an adult acute treatment unit, services within and for the criminal justice system (including law enforcement partners), vocational and social rehabilitation, school-based counseling and an on-site pharmacy. For more information, www.allhealthnetwork.org.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Eleos Health