AllHere Named Among World's Top EdTech Companies by TIME

BOSTON, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllHere , a leading developer of artificial intelligence solutions for K-12 education, has been recognized as one of the top 75 edtech companies globally in the inaugural edition of the World's Top EdTech Companies 2024 . This prestigious award, presented by TIME and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, recognizes companies focused on developing and providing educational technologies, products, or services.

Founded in 2016 at the Harvard Innovation Labs, AllHere is an industry leader in delivering award-winning, research-proven artificial intelligence solutions reaching more than 9,100 schools across 36 states. Building on these accomplishments, the company recently released Ed , a first-of-its-kind learning acceleration platform rooted in research, innovation, and engagement, through a public-private partnership with the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Ed is designed to create personalized action plans uniquely tailored to each student and provide them and their family with an ecosystem of valuable resources and support for fast-tracking learning in and beyond the school day. AllHere's solutions are built by educators, researchers, and learning designers and are backed by a robust body of ESSA-aligned studies validating their impact on stakeholder communication, family engagement, and student success.

"We are honored to receive recognition from TIME for our innovative use of AI to enhance learning and connections between students, families, and school districts," said Joanna Smith-Griffin. "At AllHere, our team is dedicated to driving student success by designing advanced educational tools that complement the vital work of great teachers."

More than 7,000 companies were evaluated for consideration on TIME's World's Top EdTech Companies 2024 list. Data was gathered from annual reports, media monitoring, and other public sources to support the research. Additionally, Statista worked with specialized data partners HolonIQ and LexisNexis PatentSight to further strengthen the data quality.

Companies were judged based on a thorough review of the following criteria:

1. Financial Strength: Revenue, funding data, and company disclosures.

2. Industry impact: Quality and impact of product or service portfolio, as well as the quality and value of the company's intellectual property.

The final rankings were determined by combining scores from these criteria, recognizing the top 250 companies for their extraordinary impact on the industry and strong financial performance.

