AllHere Recognized For "Best Use of Artificial Intelligence" in 2024 EdTech Breakthrough Awards

BOSTON, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllHere , a leading developer of AI-powered solutions for K-12 education, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Best Use of Artificial Intelligence" award in the 6th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards . The program is conducted by EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies in the global educational technology market.

2024 Edtech Breakthrough Awards

AllHere is being specifically recognized for the launch of Ed , an educational co-pilot that can communicate with students and families in 100 languages, answer questions 24/7, create personalized action plans for each student, and provide parents with a simple way to understand their child's academic progress. Personified as a cartoon sun, Ed includes an approachable chatbot interface that seamlessly connects students and parents with school district resources when they need them most.

Ed was initially developed through a public-private partnership between AllHere and Los Angeles Unified School District, the 2nd largest school district in the US, resulting in one of the most ambitious implementations of AI in K-12 education to date. Ed is now broadly available for school districts to provide their families with continuous, personalized support that combines the latest advancements in artificial intelligence with time-tested behavioral science principles.

"This award represents a vital step forward for the adoption of AI in education, moving cutting-edge technology from pilot to prime time use," said Joanna Smith-Griffin, founder and CEO of AllHere. "Thank you to EdTech Breakthrough for understanding that by leveraging AI, we are scaling research-based resources and supports that can truly personalize education for each student and every family."

Ed safely and securely brings AI to district data, incorporating information on student progress, such as grades, test scores, attendance, and more. It analyzes this information and district offerings, considers communication style preferences, and recommends optimal resources, programs, personalized skill practice, and study schedules.

The platform proactively engages with students and families, offering reminders and crucial prompts, including those for social-emotional well-being. In addition, the insights allow educators and staff to make more informed decisions, tailor instructional strategies, and address individual student needs.

"Ed is an innovative platform that meets students and families where they are to accelerate student learning. Without taking away the human component, AI can be a valuable tool in the education space for personalized learning and understanding student - and family - needs," said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "Ed represents a significant shift in how students and families are educated and engaged. Congratulations to AllHere for being our choice for Best Use of Artificial Intelligence."

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Remote Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 17 different countries.

About AllHere

AllHere is an award-winning developer of artificial intelligence solutions for K-12 education, including Ed , a whole child learning acceleration platform. Founded in 2016 by a Harvard graduate and former teacher, AllHere is dedicated to creating opportunity-rich lives for every child in America by providing customized assistance to help students and their families navigate education. Supported by the Harvard Innovation Lab, AllHere's solutions are trusted by thousands of schools across 36 states, supporting millions of students and families on their path to academic success. To learn more about AllHere, visit www.AllHere.com .

Media Contact

Charlotte Ward

[email protected]

(530) 563-6860

SOURCE AllHere