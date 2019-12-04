Alliance announced between TeamingPro, Inc. and The Intelligence Community, Inc. to support federal contractors

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. and VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. and WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamingPro, Inc. and The Intelligence Community, Inc. are pleased to announce their newly-formed alliance to support federal contractors in business development. The alliance is designed to bring together the strengths of each party to promote strategic, efficient and cost-effective business growth for companies in the defense and intelligence communities.

TeamingPro offers a brand-new way to discover teammates and federal contract/recompete opportunities with its online proprietary software platform. A simple mouse click will deliver strategic business development targets and customized GovCon intel like never before.

The Intelligence Community, Inc. supports and teams with the defense and intelligence federal contracting community. Its Consortium includes a wide range of companies such as cybersecurity firms, and small businesses focused on AI, machine learning, IoT, crowdsourcing intelligence and much more, with the common thread of a keen interest to solve important problems in national security.

Together, TeamingPro and The Intelligence Community, Inc. will usher in a new way of doing business for federal contractors in the defense and intelligence sectors.

Tim Hagerty, President & CEO of TeamingPro, Inc.

"This is an ideal opportunity for TeamingPro to join with an innovative partner in bringing our SaaS technology to companies with a critical need to find teammates and federal contracts."

Graham Plaster, CEO & Founder of The Intelligence Community, Inc.

"Our members will greatly benefit from our alliance with TeamingPro and be able to grow their businesses with speed and efficiencies never before available."

About TeamingPro, Inc.

TeamingPro, Inc. is a SaaS company with its headquarters in Huntsville, Alabama and offices in Virginia Beach, Virginia. www.TeamingPro.com

About The Intelligence Community, Inc.

The Intelligence Community, Inc. supports federal defense and intelligence contractors throughout the United States and abroad. www.theintelligencecommunity.com/

