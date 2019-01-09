Alliance Awarded Gold Seal Of Approval From Joint Commission

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Neurodiagnostics, the leading provider of in-home neurological and cardiological diagnostic services in the United States, today announced that it has been awarded the illustrious Gold Seal of Approval for Ambulatory Health Care Accreditation from the Joint Commission for its exceptional outpatient EEG and EKG services. The Gold Seal is a revered symbol of quality that reflects an organization's commitment and dedication to providing safe and effective patient care.

In order to achieve this highly lauded accreditation, Alliance underwent a rigorous onsite survey by the Joint Commission surveyor with expertise in ambulatory health care. This team evaluated compliance with ambulatory care standards related to coordination of care, infection prevention and control, management of medications, patient education and training and more.

"We are extremely proud and honored to have received the distinguished Gold Seal of Approval from The Joint Commission, the premier health care quality improvement and accrediting body in the nation," said Alliance CEO Justin Magnuson. "It is a very powerful validation of the high quality of our services, as well as our exacting safety standards. In addition, it reaffirms Alliance's commitment to providing the highest standard of care and safety to its patients."

The Joint Commission's ambulatory health care standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The standards are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help organizations measure, assess and improve performance, and assist health care organizations work towards achieving the audacious goal of zero incidents of patient harm.

Established in 1975, the Commission's Ambulatory Health Care Accreditation Program encourages high-quality patient care in all types of freestanding ambulatory care facilities. Today, the program serves 2,100 ambulatory care providers, with more than 8,500 sites of care, which, in turn, serve more than 83 million patient visits annually.

About The Joint Commission

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve health care for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care. Learn more about The Joint Commission at www.jointcommission.org

About Alliance Neurodiagnostics

At Alliance Neurodiagnostics, it is our mission to strive for excellence as we provide convenient, accessible and affordable neurological and cardiac diagnostic testing services in the privacy and comfort of the patient's home. We have the audacious goal of innovating the delivery of quality healthcare services that enables physicians to create treatment plans and improve the patients' clinical outcomes. Established in 2006, Alliance currently partners with over 3,000 physicians in 32 states, making us the leading provider of neurological and cardiological diagnostic services in the U.S. To learn more, visit www.afcompanies.com

SOURCE Alliance Neurodiagnostics

Related Links

http://www.afcompanies.com

