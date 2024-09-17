Alliance Between Diana And OpsVeda Aims To Enhance Consumer Engagement Through AI Technology

Both companies are betting on leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning together in the region

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador & SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Productos Alimenticios DIANA S.A. de C.V., a leader in the production and distribution of food products in Central America, and OpsVeda, a leader in Operations Command Center (OCC) software, have formed an alliance to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to enhance their consumer-facing operations in the region. OpsVeda's OCC will support DIANA in its service development projection for customers in both El Salvador and the rest of Central America. This includes strengthening inventory management, which benefits end consumers by ensuring greater product availability in stores.

Through its partnership with OpsVeda, DIANA enhances the effectiveness of customer promotions, particularly for retailers, strengthening Revenue Growth Management in the organized sector. This approach involves analyzing various variables related to aspects such as geolocation and socioeconomic profiles, which play a role in retail sector sales volume.

"We are proud that DIANA has chosen OpsVeda as its partner to manage the enormous opportunities and risks that show up every day in operational execution," said Sanjiv Gupta, CEO of OpsVeda. "DIANA has an enviable legacy of being close to its consumers. We believe that this advanced analytics initiative will further strengthen this bond. OpsVeda is delighted to be part of this exciting journey and we are confident that the partnership will deliver significant value for DIANA and OpsVeda," he added.

DIANA was founded in 1951 and has come a long way from its beginnings, when it distributed its products by bicycle from a small garage in the Mugdan neighborhood of San Salvador, El Salvador. Today, DIANA boasts a large industrial park in El Salvador, where all the brands in its portfolio are produced, and it also has one of the largest distribution fleets in Central America, delivering its products to over 50 million consumers.

"Being close to you for more and better moments is our company's purpose. It's what drives everyone in the company, at every level. We want to be close to everyone who is part of our business ecosystem, and that's why we want to better understand our consumers, customers, and partners. Our purpose shapes our products and our daily execution. It has been a key factor behind our growth over the past 73 years," said Armando Mendiola, CEO of DIANA.

"We have always leveraged technology to be closer to everyone: customers, consumers… the partnership with OpsVeda is a big step in that direction. It's said that our story is built bite by bite, occasion by occasion, and emotion by emotion. With the abundance of data and OpsVeda's AI/ML power, we'll have to add byte by byte to that line too!" added DIANA's CEO.

OpsVeda stated that they have recently increased their focus on the Latin American markets and are seeing excellent progress. The company added that they are on track to add many more prominent clients from the region in the coming months.

About OpsVeda

OpsVeda is a leading provider of software solutions that transform business operations for greater agility and profitability. The Operations Command Center by OpsVeda leverages patented data models and AI powered automation, to enable businesses maximize revenue and margin opportunities, especially in near-term execution horizons. OpsVeda customers span consumer-packaged goods, food and beverage, fashion and retail, life sciences, industrials, manufacturing, and high-tech industries.

About DIANA

Productos Alimenticios DIANA S.A. de C.V. is a leading Central American company with 73 years of history and a presence in the markets of Belize, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and the United States. DIANA generates thousands of jobs in the region and produces and markets a wide and growing variety of salty and sweet snacks, candies, cones, and wafer cookies, satisfying the preferences of all its consumers.

