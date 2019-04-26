Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Announces Results Of Special Meeting Of Stockholders

NEW YORK, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AKP) (the "Fund") announced today that stockholders of the Fund approved the proposed Plan of Liquidation and Dissolution of the Fund at the Special Meeting of Stockholders held today (the "Liquidation"), and that the Fund will begin to transition its portfolio in anticipation of making its liquidating distributions. In connection with the Liquidation, the Fund will close its stock registry books and records at the close of business on Thursday, May 2, 2019. The proportionate interests of stockholders in the Fund's assets will be fixed on the basis of their respective stockholdings at the close of business on May 2, 2019. As of that time, the trading of the Fund's shares on the New York Stock Exchange is expected to be suspended.

The Fund expects to make one or more liquidating or other distributions to common stockholders. It is anticipated that liquidating and other distributions to common stockholders will be made on or about June 21, 2019. The Fund's preferred stock will be redeemed and preferred stockholders will receive the liquidation preference amount of each share plus accumulated but unpaid dividends and other distributions. It is anticipated that redemption of the Fund's preferred stock will take place on or about May 21, 2019.

The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.alliancebernstein.com

