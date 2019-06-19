Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Distribution Declaration

NEW YORK, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AKP), a closed‑end management investment company, announces on this date, June 19, 2019, the liquidating distribution of $15.0538 per share of Common Stock, payable on June 21, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 6, 2019.

As previously announced, the Fund's stockholders have approved the liquidation and dissolution of the Fund.

Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

