Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AKP), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's first fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2018.

Total net assets of the Fund* on January 31, 2018 were $158,730,228, as compared with $161,456,826 on October 31, 2017 and $157,190,299 on January 31, 2017.  On January 31, 2018, the net asset value per share of common stock was $15.06 based on 8,554,668 shares of common stock outstanding.

January 31, 2018

October 31, 2017

January 31, 2017

Total Net Assets

$158,730,228

$161,456,826

$157,190,299

NAV Per Share

$15.06

$15.38

$14.88

Shares Outstanding

8,554,668

8,554,668

8,554,668

For the period November 1, 2017 through January 31, 2018, total net investment income was $1,256,331 or $0.15 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was ($2,674,732) or ($0.31) per share of common stock for the same period.

First Quarter

Ended

January 31, 2018

Fourth Quarter

Ended

October 31, 2017

First Quarter

Ended

January 31, 2017

Total Net Investment
 Income

$1,256,331

$1,188,529

$1,393,749

Per Share

$0.15

$0.14

$0.16

Total Net Realized/

  Unrealized Gain (Loss)

($2,674,732)

$241,552

($8,217,089)

Per Share

($0.31)

$0.03

($0.96)

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

