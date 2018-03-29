Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AKP), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's first fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2018.
Total net assets of the Fund* on January 31, 2018 were $158,730,228, as compared with $161,456,826 on October 31, 2017 and $157,190,299 on January 31, 2017. On January 31, 2018, the net asset value per share of common stock was $15.06 based on 8,554,668 shares of common stock outstanding.
|
January 31, 2018
|
October 31, 2017
|
January 31, 2017
|
Total Net Assets
|
$158,730,228
|
$161,456,826
|
$157,190,299
|
NAV Per Share
|
$15.06
|
$15.38
|
$14.88
|
Shares Outstanding
|
8,554,668
|
8,554,668
|
8,554,668
For the period November 1, 2017 through January 31, 2018, total net investment income was $1,256,331 or $0.15 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was ($2,674,732) or ($0.31) per share of common stock for the same period.
|
First Quarter
Ended
January 31, 2018
|
Fourth Quarter
Ended
October 31, 2017
|
First Quarter
Ended
January 31, 2017
|
Total Net Investment
|
$1,256,331
|
$1,188,529
|
$1,393,749
|
Per Share
|
$0.15
|
$0.14
|
$0.16
|
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain (Loss)
|
($2,674,732)
|
$241,552
|
($8,217,089)
|
Per Share
|
($0.31)
|
$0.03
|
($0.96)
* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.
Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
