Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings



April 30, 2018

January 31, 2018

April 30, 2017 Total Net Assets $155,593,079

$158,730,228

$158,949,582 NAV Per Share $14.70

$15.06

$15.09 Shares Outstanding 8,554,668

8,554,668

8,554,668

For the period February 1, 2018 through April 30, 2018 total net investment income was $1,203,004 or $0.14 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was ($3,109,763) or ($0.36) per share of common stock for the same period.



Second Quarter

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Ended

Ended

Ended

April 30, 2018

January 31, 2018

April 30, 2017 Total Net Investment

Income $1,203,004

$1,256,331

$1,196,858 Per Share $0.14

$0.15

$0.14 Total Net Realized/

Unrealized Gain (Loss) ($3,109,763)

($2,674,732)

$1,900,771 Per Share ($0.36)

($0.31)

$0.22







* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

