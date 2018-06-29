Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings

Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AKP), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's second fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2018.

Total net assets of the Fund* on April 30, 2018 were $155,593,079, as compared with $158,730,228 on January 31, 2018 and $158,949,582 on April 30, 2017.  On April 30, 2018, the net asset value per share of common stock was $14.70 based on 8,554,668 shares of common stock outstanding.

April 30, 2018

January 31, 2018

April 30, 2017

Total Net Assets

$155,593,079

$158,730,228

$158,949,582

NAV Per Share

$14.70

$15.06

$15.09

Shares Outstanding

8,554,668

8,554,668

8,554,668

For the period February 1, 2018 through April 30, 2018 total net investment income was $1,203,004 or $0.14 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was ($3,109,763) or ($0.36) per share of common stock for the same period.

Second Quarter

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Ended

Ended

Ended

April 30, 2018

January 31, 2018

April 30, 2017

Total Net Investment 
     Income

$1,203,004

$1,256,331

$1,196,858

Per Share

$0.14

$0.15

$0.14

Total Net Realized/ 
     Unrealized Gain (Loss)

($3,109,763)

($2,674,732)

$1,900,771

Per Share

($0.36)

($0.31)

$0.22



* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

 

