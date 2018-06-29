Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AKP), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's second fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2018.
Total net assets of the Fund* on April 30, 2018 were $155,593,079, as compared with $158,730,228 on January 31, 2018 and $158,949,582 on April 30, 2017. On April 30, 2018, the net asset value per share of common stock was $14.70 based on 8,554,668 shares of common stock outstanding.
|
April 30, 2018
|
January 31, 2018
|
April 30, 2017
|
Total Net Assets
|
$155,593,079
|
$158,730,228
|
$158,949,582
|
NAV Per Share
|
$14.70
|
$15.06
|
$15.09
|
Shares Outstanding
|
8,554,668
|
8,554,668
|
8,554,668
For the period February 1, 2018 through April 30, 2018 total net investment income was $1,203,004 or $0.14 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was ($3,109,763) or ($0.36) per share of common stock for the same period.
|
Second Quarter
|
First Quarter
|
Second Quarter
|
Ended
|
Ended
|
Ended
|
April 30, 2018
|
January 31, 2018
|
April 30, 2017
|
Total Net Investment
|
$1,203,004
|
$1,256,331
|
$1,196,858
|
Per Share
|
$0.14
|
$0.15
|
$0.14
|
Total Net Realized/
|
($3,109,763)
|
($2,674,732)
|
$1,900,771
|
Per Share
|
($0.36)
|
($0.31)
|
$0.22
* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.
Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
