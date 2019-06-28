Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AKP), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's second fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2019.

Total net assets of the Fund* on April 30, 2019 were $158,150,875, as compared with $155,716,126 on January 31, 2019 and $155,593,079 on April 30, 2018. On April 30, 2019, the net asset value per share of common stock was $14.99 based on 8,554,668 shares of common stock outstanding.



April 30, 2019 January 31, 2019 April 30, 2018 Total Net Assets $158,150,875 $155,716,126 $155,593,079 NAV Per Share $14.99 $14.71 $14.70 Shares Outstanding 8,554,668 8,554,668 8,554,668

For the period February 1, 2019 through April 30, 2019, total net investment income was $1,052,882 or $0.12 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $2,863,064 or $0.33 per share of common stock for the same period.



Second Quarter Ended April 30, 2019 First Quarter Ended January 31, 2019 Second Quarter Ended April 30, 2018 Total Net Investment

Income $1,052,882 $1,211,752 $1,203,004 Per Share $0.12 $0.14 $0.14 Total Net Realized/ Unrealized Gain (Loss) $2,863,064 $2,827,047 ($3,109,763) Per Share $0.33 $0.33 ($0.36)







* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

