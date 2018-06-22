Alliance California Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

16:37 ET

NEW YORK, June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc.(NYSE: AKP) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of May 31,2018.

Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc.






Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) Los Angeles Department of Water    Series 2013B  5.00%, 7/01/32

3.45%

2) Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority  (Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Sales Tax)  Series 2009  5.00%, 7/01/25

3.40%

3) San Diego Public Facilities Financing Authority      5.00%, 5/15/36

2.86%

4) San Diego Unified School District/CA    Series 2013C  5.00%, 7/01/32

2.85%

5) Port of Los Angeles    Series 2009C  5.00%, 8/01/26

2.82%

6) Bay Area Toll Authority    Series 2013S  5.00%, 4/01/33 (Prerefunded/ETM)

2.81%

7) City of San Francisco CA Public Utilities Commission Wastewater Revenue    Series 2013B  5.00%, 10/01/32

2.58%

8) University of California    Series 2012G  5.00%, 5/15/31

2.37%

9) San Diego County Water Authority Financing Corp.    Series 2013  5.00%, 5/01/31

2.36%

10) California Statewide Communities Development Authority(Buck Institute for Research on Aging)  AGM  Series 2014  5.00%, 11/15/44

2.17%



Sector/Industry Breakdown

Portfolio %

Revenue

Health Care - Not-for-Profit

10.14%

Water & Sewer

9.20%

Revenue - Miscellaneous

8.50%

Electric Utility

4.37%

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

4.16%

Toll Roads/Transit

3.77%

Port

3.70%

Airport

3.01%

Higher Education - Public

2.37%

Senior Living

1.64%

Higher Education - Private

1.63%

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Private

1.40%

Tobacco Securitization

0.73%

SUBTOTAL

54.62%

Tax Supported

Local G.O.

9.91%

Special Tax

9.24%

Tax-Supported Local Lease

9.19%

Assessment District

3.54%

State G.O.

2.84%

SUBTOTAL

34.72%

Prerefunded/ETM

8.71%

Asset-Backed

Housing - Multi-Family

1.27%

SUBTOTAL

1.27%

Cash Equivalents

Investment Companies

0.68%

SUBTOTAL

0.68%

Total

100.00%



State Breakdown

Portfolio %

California

91.24%

New York

1.69%

Florida

1.44%

Guam

1.44%

New Jersey

1.27%

Minnesota

0.62%

Illinois

0.55%

Pennsylvania

0.54%

Missouri

0.53%

Other

0.68%

Total Investments

100.00%



Credit Quality Breakdown

Portfolio %

AAA

10.27%

AA

49.58%

A

10.48%

BBB

15.52%

BB

0.85%

B

1.27%

Not Rated

2.64%

Pre-refunded Bonds

8.71%

Short-Term Investments

0.68%

Total Investments

100.00%



Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 year

0.68%

1 to 5 years

0.00%

5 to 10 years

13.24%

10 to 20 years

62.67%

20 to 30 years

23.41%

More Than 30 years

0.00%

Other

0.00%

Total Investments

100.00%



Portfolio Statistics:

AMT Percent:

3.32%

Average Coupon:

5.20%

Percentage of Leverage:

Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

1.16%

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

15.41%

Tender Option Bonds:

4.12%

Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):

20.70%

Total Fund Leverage:

41.39%*

Average Effective Maturity:

5.43  Years

Effective Duration:

4.83  Years

Total Net Assets:

$157.33 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$14.90

Number of Holdings:

87

Portfolio Turnover:

18%

* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 4.12% through the use of tender option bonds, 15.41% in issued and outstanding APS,20.70% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 1.160% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

** Includes $29,875,000 of APS at liquidation value. The Fund also had outstanding $40,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

 

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

