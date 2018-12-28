Alliance California Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AKP) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of December 31, 2018.

Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc.













Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) Los Angeles Department of Water Series 2013B 5.00%, 7/01/32 3.45% 2) Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Sales Tax) Series 2009 5.00%, 7/01/25 3.40% 3) San Diego Public Facilities Financing Authority 5.00%, 5/15/36 2.88% 4) San Diego Unified School District/CA Series 2013C 5.00%, 7/01/32 2.86% 5) Bay Area Toll Authority Series 2013S 5.00%, 4/01/33 (Prerefunded/ETM) 2.83% 6) Port of Los Angeles Series 2009C 5.00%, 8/01/26 2.82% 7) City of San Francisco CA Public Utilities Commission Wastewater Revenue Series 2013B 5.00%, 10/01/32 2.61% 8) San Diego County Water Authority Financing Corp. Series 2013 5.00%, 5/01/31 2.39% 9) University of California Series 2012G 5.00%, 5/15/31 2.38% 10) California Statewide Communities Development Authority(Buck Institute for Research on Aging) AGM Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/44 2.20%





Sector/Industry Breakdown

Portfolio % Revenue



Health Care - Not-for-Profit

10.10% Revenue - Miscellaneous

10.09% Water & Sewer

9.09% Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

5.00% Electric Utility

4.39% Toll Roads/Transit

3.79% Port

3.70% Tobacco Securitization

2.42% Higher Education - Public

2.38% Airport

2.15% Senior Living

1.67% Higher Education - Private

1.61% Primary/Secondary Ed. - Private

1.39% SUBTOTAL

57.78% Tax Supported



Local G.O.

9.96% Special Tax

9.02% Tax-Supported Local Lease

7.30% Assessment District

3.39% State G.O.

1.11% SUBTOTAL

30.78% Prerefunded/ETM

9.99% Asset-Backed



Housing - Multi-Family

1.25% SUBTOTAL

1.25% Cash Equivalents



Investment Companies

0.20% SUBTOTAL

0.20% Total

100.00%





State Breakdown

Portfolio % California

92.33% New York

1.69% Florida

1.45% Guam

1.45% New Jersey

1.26% Illinois

0.55% Missouri

0.54% Pennsylvania

0.53% Other

0.20% Total Investments

100.00%





Credit Quality Breakdown

Portfolio % AAA

10.34% AA

44.68% A

13.47% BBB

15.13% BB

2.30% B

1.25% Not Rated

2.64% Pre-refunded Bonds

9.99% Short-Term Investments

0.20% Total Investments

100.00%





Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 year

0.20% 1 to 5 years

0.00% 5 to 10 years

13.24% 10 to 20 years

59.50% 20 to 30 years

24.83% More Than 30 years

2.23% Other

0.00% Total Investments

100.00%





Portfolio Statistics:



AMT Percent:

3.25% Average Coupon:

5.10% Percentage of Leverage:



Bank Borrowing:

0.00% Investment Operations:

0.00% Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

15.51% Tender Option Bonds:

4.14% Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs): 20.83% Total Fund Leverage:

40.48%* Average Effective Maturity:

5.13 Years Effective Duration:

4.46 Years Total Net Assets:

$155.17 Million** Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$14.65 Number of Holdings:

87 Portfolio Turnover:

17%

* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 4.14% through the use of tender option bonds, 15.51% in issued and outstanding APS,20.83% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase

agreements and when-issued securities.

** Includes $29,875,000 of APS at liquidation value.The Fund also had outstanding $40,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.alliancebernstein.com

