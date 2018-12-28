Alliance California Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update
Jan 28, 2019, 16:08 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AKP) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of December 31, 2018.
|
Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
|
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
|
Portfolio %
|
1) Los Angeles Department of Water Series 2013B 5.00%, 7/01/32
|
3.45%
|
2) Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Sales Tax) Series 2009 5.00%, 7/01/25
|
3.40%
|
3) San Diego Public Facilities Financing Authority 5.00%, 5/15/36
|
2.88%
|
4) San Diego Unified School District/CA Series 2013C 5.00%, 7/01/32
|
2.86%
|
5) Bay Area Toll Authority Series 2013S 5.00%, 4/01/33 (Prerefunded/ETM)
|
2.83%
|
6) Port of Los Angeles Series 2009C 5.00%, 8/01/26
|
2.82%
|
7) City of San Francisco CA Public Utilities Commission Wastewater Revenue Series 2013B 5.00%, 10/01/32
|
2.61%
|
8) San Diego County Water Authority Financing Corp. Series 2013 5.00%, 5/01/31
|
2.39%
|
9) University of California Series 2012G 5.00%, 5/15/31
|
2.38%
|
10) California Statewide Communities Development Authority(Buck Institute for Research on Aging) AGM Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/44
|
2.20%
|
Sector/Industry Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
Revenue
|
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
|
10.10%
|
Revenue - Miscellaneous
|
10.09%
|
Water & Sewer
|
9.09%
|
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
|
5.00%
|
Electric Utility
|
4.39%
|
Toll Roads/Transit
|
3.79%
|
Port
|
3.70%
|
Tobacco Securitization
|
2.42%
|
Higher Education - Public
|
2.38%
|
Airport
|
2.15%
|
Senior Living
|
1.67%
|
Higher Education - Private
|
1.61%
|
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Private
|
1.39%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
57.78%
|
Tax Supported
|
Local G.O.
|
9.96%
|
Special Tax
|
9.02%
|
Tax-Supported Local Lease
|
7.30%
|
Assessment District
|
3.39%
|
State G.O.
|
1.11%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
30.78%
|
Prerefunded/ETM
|
9.99%
|
Asset-Backed
|
Housing - Multi-Family
|
1.25%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
1.25%
|
Cash Equivalents
|
Investment Companies
|
0.20%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.20%
|
Total
|
100.00%
|
State Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
California
|
92.33%
|
New York
|
1.69%
|
Florida
|
1.45%
|
Guam
|
1.45%
|
New Jersey
|
1.26%
|
Illinois
|
0.55%
|
Missouri
|
0.54%
|
Pennsylvania
|
0.53%
|
Other
|
0.20%
|
Total Investments
|
100.00%
|
Credit Quality Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
AAA
|
10.34%
|
AA
|
44.68%
|
A
|
13.47%
|
BBB
|
15.13%
|
BB
|
2.30%
|
B
|
1.25%
|
Not Rated
|
2.64%
|
Pre-refunded Bonds
|
9.99%
|
Short-Term Investments
|
0.20%
|
Total Investments
|
100.00%
|
Bonds By Maturity
|
Portfolio %
|
Less than 1 year
|
0.20%
|
1 to 5 years
|
0.00%
|
5 to 10 years
|
13.24%
|
10 to 20 years
|
59.50%
|
20 to 30 years
|
24.83%
|
More Than 30 years
|
2.23%
|
Other
|
0.00%
|
Total Investments
|
100.00%
|
Portfolio Statistics:
|
AMT Percent:
|
3.25%
|
Average Coupon:
|
5.10%
|
Percentage of Leverage:
|
Bank Borrowing:
|
0.00%
|
Investment Operations:
|
0.00%
|
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
|
15.51%
|
Tender Option Bonds:
|
4.14%
|
Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):
|
20.83%
|
Total Fund Leverage:
|
40.48%*
|
Average Effective Maturity:
|
5.13 Years
|
Effective Duration:
|
4.46 Years
|
Total Net Assets:
|
$155.17 Million**
|
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
|
$14.65
|
Number of Holdings:
|
87
|
Portfolio Turnover:
|
17%
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 4.14% through the use of tender option bonds, 15.51% in issued and outstanding APS,20.83% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase
agreements and when-issued securities.
** Includes $29,875,000 of APS at liquidation value.The Fund also had outstanding $40,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
