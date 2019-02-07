Alliance California Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AKP) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of January 31, 2019.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) Los Angeles Department of Water Series 2013B 5.00%, 7/01/32 3.46% 2) Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Sales Tax) Series 2009 5.00%, 7/01/25 3.38% 3) San Diego Public Facilities Financing Authority Series 2010A 5.00%, 5/15/36 2.88% 4) San Diego Unified School District/CA Series 2013C 5.00%, 7/01/32 2.87% 5) Bay Area Toll Authority Series 2013S 5.00%, 4/01/33 (Prerefunded/ETM) 2.83% 6) Port of Los Angeles Series 2009C 5.00%, 8/01/26 2.80% 7) San Francisco City & County Public Utilities Commission Wastewater Revenue Series 2013B 5.00%, 10/01/32 2.62% 8) San Diego County Water Authority Series 2013 5.00%, 5/01/31 2.39% 9) University of California Series 2012G 5.00%, 5/15/31 2.39% 10) California Statewide Communities Development Authority(Buck Institute for Research on Aging) AGM Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/44 2.21%





Sector/Industry Breakdown

Portfolio % Revenue



Revenue - Miscellaneous

10.90% Health Care - Not-for-Profit

10.07% Water & Sewer

9.09% Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

4.98% Higher Education - Private

3.78% Toll Roads/Transit

3.76% Airport

3.53% Electric Utility

2.96% Port

2.80% Tobacco Securitization

2.41% Higher Education - Public

2.39% Senior Living

1.68% Primary/Secondary Ed. - Private

1.38% SUBTOTAL

59.73% Tax Supported



Local G.O.

9.93% Special Tax

9.02% Tax-Supported Local Lease

6.15% Assessment District

2.83% State G.O.

1.12% SUBTOTAL

29.05% Prerefunded/ETM

9.97% Asset-Backed



Housing - Multi-Family

1.25% SUBTOTAL

1.25% Total

100.00%





State Breakdown

Portfolio % California

92.57% New York

1.67% Florida

1.45% Guam

1.45% New Jersey

1.25% Illinois

0.55% Missouri

0.53% Pennsylvania

0.53% Total Investments

100.00%





Credit Quality Breakdown

Portfolio % AAA

11.28% AA

40.60% A

14.83% BBB

16.36% BB

3.08% B

1.25% Not Rated

2.63% Pre-refunded Bonds

9.97% Total Investments

100.00%





Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 year

0.00% 1 to 5 years

0.00% 5 to 10 years

13.19% 10 to 20 years

56.02% 20 to 30 years

26.66% More Than 30 years

4.13% Other

0.00% Total Investments

100.00%





Portfolio Statistics:



AMT Percent:

3.25% Average Coupon:

5.17% Percentage of Leverage:



Bank Borrowing:

0.00% Investment Operations:

1.41% Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

15.13% Tender Option Bonds:

4.04% Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs): 20.33% Total Fund Leverage:

40.91%* Average Effective Maturity:

5.17 Years Effective Duration:

4.49 Years Total Net Assets:

$155.72 Million** Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$14.71 Number of Holdings:

86 Portfolio Turnover:

17%

* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 4.04% through the use of tender option bonds, 15.13% in issued and outstanding APS,20.33% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 1.410% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

** Includes $29,875,000 of APS at liquidation value. The Fund also had outstanding $40,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

