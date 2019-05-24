Alliance California Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update
May 24, 2019, 16:06 ET
NEW YORK, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AKP) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of April 30, 2019.
|
Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
|
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
|
Portfolio %
|
1) State of California Series 2009A 0.68%, 5/01/33
|
3.52%
|
2) State of California Series 2004A5 0.42%, 5/01/34
|
3.52%
|
3) San Diego Public Facilities Financing Authority Series 2010A 5.00%, 5/15/36
|
2.78%
|
4) San Diego Unified School District/CA Series 2013C 5.00%, 7/01/32
|
2.71%
|
5) Bay Area Toll Authority Series 2013S 5.00%, 4/01/33 (Prerefunded/ETM)
|
2.67%
|
6) Port of Los Angeles Series 2009C 5.00%, 8/01/26
|
2.63%
|
7) San Francisco City & County Public Utilities Commission Wastewater Revenue Series 2013B 5.00%, 10/01/32
|
2.47%
|
8) San Diego County Water Authority Series 2013 5.00%, 5/01/31
|
2.25%
|
9) University of California Series 2012G 5.00%, 5/15/31
|
2.24%
|
10) California Statewide Communities Development Authority(Buck Institute for Research on Aging) AGM Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/44
|
2.11%
|
Sector/Industry Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
Revenue
|
Revenue - Miscellaneous
|
6.37%
|
Water & Sewer
|
5.33%
|
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
|
4.10%
|
Port
|
2.63%
|
Tobacco Securitization
|
2.33%
|
Higher Education - Public
|
2.24%
|
Airport
|
2.06%
|
Electric Utility
|
1.81%
|
Toll Roads/Transit
|
1.62%
|
Senior Living
|
1.60%
|
Higher Education - Private
|
1.55%
|
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
|
0.76%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
32.40%
|
U.S. Treasury
|
23.42%
|
Tax Supported
|
Local G.O.
|
8.31%
|
Tax-Supported Local Lease
|
5.93%
|
Special Tax
|
4.46%
|
Assessment District
|
2.70%
|
State G.O.
|
1.06%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
22.46%
|
Note/VRDBs
|
Money Market
|
12.33%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
12.33%
|
Prerefunded/ETM
|
9.39%
|
Total
|
100.00%
|
State Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
California
|
71.78%
|
New York
|
1.62%
|
New Jersey
|
1.23%
|
Illinois
|
0.54%
|
Missouri
|
0.51%
|
Pennsylvania
|
0.51%
|
Guam
|
0.39%
|
Other
|
23.42%
|
Total Investments
|
100.00%
|
Credit Quality Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
AAA
|
6.58%
|
AA
|
29.76%
|
A
|
10.15%
|
BBB
|
6.15%
|
BB
|
2.16%
|
Not Rated
|
0.07%
|
Pre-refunded Bonds
|
9.39%
|
Short-Term Investments
|
35.74%
|
Total Investments
|
100.00%
|
Bonds By Maturity
|
Portfolio %
|
Less than 1 year
|
35.74%
|
1 to 5 years
|
0.00%
|
5 to 10 years
|
9.23%
|
10 to 20 years
|
41.36%
|
20 to 30 years
|
12.51%
|
More Than 30 years
|
1.16%
|
Other
|
0.00%
|
Total Investments
|
100.00%
|
Portfolio Statistics:
|
AMT Percent:
|
3.85%
|
Average Coupon:
|
3.24%
|
Percentage of Leverage:
|
Bank Borrowing:
|
0.00%
|
Investment Operations:
|
0.00%
|
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
|
17.51%
|
Tender Option Bonds:
|
4.68%
|
Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):
|
23.51%
|
Total Fund Leverage:
|
45.70%*
|
Average Effective Maturity:
|
3.20 Years
|
Effective Duration:
|
2.80 Years
|
Total Net Assets:
|
$158.15 Million**
|
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
|
$14.99
|
Number of Holdings:
|
72
|
Portfolio Turnover:
|
17%
|
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 4.68% through the use of tender option bonds, 17.51% in issued and outstanding APS,23.51% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
|
** Includes $29,875,000 of APS at liquidation value.The Fund also had outstanding $40,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
|
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
