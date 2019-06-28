Alliance California Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update
Jun 28, 2019, 16:06 ET
NEW YORK, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AKP) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of May 31, 2019.
|
Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
|
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
|
Portfolio %
|
1) State of California Series 2009A 1.25%, 5/01/33
|
4.67%
|
2) State of California Series 2004A5 1.35%, 5/01/34
|
4.67%
|
3) City of Irvine CA (City of Irvine CA Assessment District No 97-17) 1.23%, 9/02/23
|
4.52%
|
4) State of California Series 2018B 1.18%, 5/01/40
|
4.45%
|
5) Bay Area Toll Authority Series 2013S 5.00%, 4/01/33 (Prerefunded/ETM)
|
4.44%
|
6) University of California Series 2018A 1.29%, 5/15/48
|
4.29%
|
7) San Francisco City & County Public Utilities Commission Wastewater Revenue Series 2013B 5.00%, 10/01/32
|
4.10%
|
8) San Diego County Water Authority Series 2013 5.00%, 5/01/31
|
3.74%
|
9) State of California 1.20%, 5/01/34
|
3.21%
|
10) California State Public Works Board Series 2011G 5.25%, 12/01/26 (Prerefunded/ETM)
|
3.17%
|
Sector/Industry Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
Cash Equivalents
|
U.S. Treasury
|
42.80%
|
Investment Companies
|
1.05%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
43.85%
|
Note/VRDBs
|
Money Market
|
28.46%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
28.46%
|
Prerefunded/ETM
|
15.60%
|
Revenue
|
Water & Sewer
|
7.85%
|
Higher Education - Private
|
1.71%
|
Revenue - Miscellaneous
|
1.13%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
10.69%
|
Tax Supported
|
Special Tax
|
1.40%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
1.40%
|
Total
|
100.00%
|
State Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
California
|
56.15%
|
Other
|
43.85%
|
Total Investments
|
100.00%
|
Credit Quality Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
AAA
|
3.74%
|
AA
|
6.64%
|
BB
|
1.71%
|
Pre-refunded Bonds
|
15.60%
|
Short-Term Investments
|
72.31%
|
Total Investments
|
100.00%
|
Bonds By Maturity
|
Portfolio %
|
Less than 1 year
|
72.31%
|
1 to 5 years
|
0.00%
|
5 to 10 years
|
4.30%
|
10 to 20 years
|
22.55%
|
20 to 30 years
|
0.84%
|
More Than 30 years
|
0.00%
|
Other
|
0.00%
|
Total Investments
|
100.00%
|
Portfolio Statistics:
|
AMT Percent:
|
3.58%
|
Average Coupon:
|
1.66%
|
Percentage of Leverage:
|
Bank Borrowing:
|
0.00%
|
Investment Operations:
|
0.00%
|
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
|
0.00%
|
Tender Option Bonds:
|
0.00%
|
Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):
|
0.00%
|
Total Fund Leverage:
|
0.00%
|
Average Effective Maturity:
|
0.94 Years
|
Effective Duration:
|
0.88 Years
|
Total Net Assets:
|
$128.81 Million
|
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
|
$15.06
|
Number of Holdings:
|
25
|
Portfolio Turnover:
|
17%
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L.P.
SOURCE Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
Share this article