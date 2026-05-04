Alliance Cancer Care Joins Clearview Cancer Institute As its Radiation Oncology Division Treating Patients in North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearview Cancer Institute (CCI), north Alabama's leading physician-owned comprehensive cancer care center, proudly announces that Alliance Cancer Care, a premier radiation oncology practice treating patients in north Alabama, has joined CCI to launch the practice's new Radiation Oncology Division. Alliance's eight radiation oncologists will lead the new division.

Alliance Cancer Care treats patients from across north Alabama, with clinic locations in Huntsville, Decatur, and Florence, delivering more than 58,000 radiation treatments annually.

Building on four decades of caring for Huntsville-area patients, CCI will also explore opportunities to work with hospital partners to further strengthen coordinated cancer care across the region.

Radiation therapy is a key component of modern cancer treatment, using highly targeted high-energy particles or waves to destroy cancer cells while preserving surrounding healthy tissue. The Radiation Oncology Division will continue to utilize advanced technology and treatment planning systems to deliver precise and personalized treatment for patients.

"Joining the physicians at CCI, and OneOncology, a national network of independent physician practices, is an important step for North Alabama patients and their families," said Tres Childs, III, MD. "Having a practice that coordinates advanced imaging, clinical trials, medical oncology and radiation oncology care under one roof brings highly coordinated and seamless care to patients at clinics in north Alabama that are conveniently located close to where people live and work. We are excited to join the team."

CCI went live on the OneOncology platform in April 2024. CCI is one of largest community oncology practices nationally and the largest in Alabama. Prior to the addition of Alliance Cancer Care, CCI had 27 medical oncologists caring for patients at 12 cancer care clinics in Huntsville, Decatur, Florence, Oxford, Jasper, Cullman, Scottsboro, and other North Alabama communities.

"Seamless and coordinated care across the continuum from screening to diagnosis to treatment to survivorship improves the patient experience and outcomes," said John Waples, MD. "We are proud to partner with the physicians at Alliance — many of whom we know and worked with in our community — to bring our patients world-class cancer care."

Throughout this transition, Alliance Cancer Care physicians, staff, and locations will remain the same, ensuring continuity of care for patients. The Alliance Cancer Care name will gradually transition as the team begins to operate as the Clearview Cancer Institute Radiation Oncology Division.

About Clearview Cancer Institute

Clearview Cancer Institute has been caring for the lives of Alabamians for over 30 years, offering patients high quality, personalized healthcare close to their own home. The practice offers patients services along the cancer care continuum including infusion, oral pharmacy, laboratory, imaging, clinical research, and now radiation oncology.

For more information, visit https://www.clearviewcancer.com/ or contact their care team at 888.374.1015.

SOURCE Clearview Cancer Institute