Alliance Cancer Specialists of PA Joins the Quality Cancer Care Alliance's National Clinically Integrated Network

PUYALLUP, Wash., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality Cancer Care Alliance Network (QCCAN), the national clinically integrated network of independently owned and operated oncology practices located across the continental United States and Hawaii, dedicated to improving the quality of care by marshaling the most effective therapies, diagnostics, processes and research in the service of its patients, is pleased to announce the addition of Alliance Cancer Specialists (ACS) to its organization. The addition of ACS brings QCCAN's membership to 514 oncology practitioners at 19 practices in 108 locations across the country.

"Alliance Cancer Specialists is the largest independent community practice in Southeastern Pennsylvania with a focus on delivering cutting-edge, cost-effective, highly personalized care right near our patients' homes. We are confident that joining QCCAN will strengthen our mission through joining with other practices who share like-minded goals in this national clinically integrated network," said Moshe Chasky, M.D. FACP, senior partner of ACS.

Joining QCCAN allows ACS to further its vision of standardizing care across its 11 locations while further developing its patient-centric care model, lowering healthcare delivery expenses and improving the patient care experience.

"We are very pleased to welcome ACS to our organization. Since launching our CIN last year, QCCA Network's goal has been on improving the quality of oncology care that all of our member practices can deliver through deploying the most effective therapies, diagnostics, processes and research in service of our patients, and ACS' philosophy is a perfect fit with that vision. Our membership is the only fully independent network bringing practices under a collaborative relationship without requiring that they come under a single tax ID organization or other consolidated organization. As such, our members are free to focus on the individual aspects of their practices while utilizing clinical pathways and sharing data in order to reveal more effective, as well as more cost-efficient, ways to improve the quality of the care. Having national reach expands on the ability to bring effective care to many more patients. And the addition of our management service organization, IQ Oncology, earlier this year is helping to develop value-based programs in oncology and deploy strategies to provide direct-to-plan-sponsor oncology services, engage in activities supportive of, and ancillary to, these functions, including drug costs, insurance networks and deployment of effective, quality care." said Sibel Blau, MD, president and CEO of QCCA Network and IQ Oncology. "We look forward to continuing to build our network in the months and years to come."

More about QCCAN can be found here: http://qccalliance.com.

More about ACS can be found here: https://alliancecancer.com/.

Media Contact: Susanne Madden, madden@theverdengroup.com, 845-353-1325

