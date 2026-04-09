Alliance Cigar to Showcase Octane Cigar Series during their debut at PCA 2026 as Exclusive Wholesale Distributor

Premium wholesale distributor brings AJ Fernandez-crafted performance cigars to New Orleans trade show

DRUMS, Pa., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Cigar, one of the nation's leading premium cigar wholesale distributors, announces its debut participation in the 2026 Premium Cigar Association (PCA) Trade Show, taking place April 17-20 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. Alliance will showcase Octane, the newly launched performance cigar series crafted by master blender AJ Fernandez, for which Alliance serves as the exclusive wholesale distributor to premium cigar retailers worldwide.

Octane Cigar Series made in Nicaragua by AJ Fernandez

Octane represents a new line of premium cigars handmade by AJ Fernandez, one of Nicaragua's most respected cigar manufacturers. The line features three distinct blends: Original Octane, Hi-Octane Habano, and Hi-Octane Maduro; each engineered in Estelí, Nicaragua to deliver bold flavor and consistent performance at an accessible price point.

"Octane is exactly the kind of brand our retail partners have been asking for," said Greg Fox, President and CEO of Alliance Cigar. "When you want a cigar turbocharged for intense flavor, you call AJ Fernandez," Fox continued. "He's a titan of cigarmaking, and Octane proves it. This is a full-throttle series that delivers on taste, strength, and price, and we're proud to be the exclusive wholesale source for retailers across the country."

Alliance Cigar, founded in 1997 and operating for almost 30 years as a premier B2B distributor, carries one of the industry's largest selections of premium cigars. The company serves licensed tobacco retailers both in the United Stated and internationally, offering major brands alongside difficult-to-find boutique selections and exclusive blends.

Retailers attending PCA 2026 can visit Alliance Cigar at booth # 2647 to learn more about Octane and explore the company's complete portfolio.

About Alliance Cigar

Alliance Cigar is a leading wholesale distributor of premium cigars, serving licensed tobacco retailers around the world for almost 30 years. Based in Drums, Pennsylvania, Alliance offers an extensive selection of major brands, boutique cigars, and exclusive blends, providing retailers with exceptional service, competitive pricing, and next-day delivery in key markets.

Alliance Cigars

1 Hillside Drive

Drums, PA 18222

800-328-1001

SOURCE Alliance Cigar