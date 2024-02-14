Alliance College-Ready Public Schools Receives $600,000 Dual Enrollment Grant

Alliance has been awarded $600,000 to establish and increase dual enrollment programming network-wide over the next three years.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance College-Ready Public Schools has been awarded a large grant specifically to establish and increase dual enrollment across our network.

Dual enrollment, which is also known as concurrent enrollment, is an evidence-based program that provides a transformative experience for high school students who take college courses while at their high school campus, saving time and money when they enter college because fewer college courses are needed to graduate.

The three-year grant is directly connected to our goal of ensuring that 75% or more of our scholars graduate college with a bachelor's degree.

Alliance's Counseling and College Success Team has created a vision for our dual enrollment programming, which includes cultivating a cohesive college-going culture across all Alliance schools. Many of our scholars will be the first in their families to attend college. Centralizing dual enrollment will reinforce our belief that every Alliance scholar has not only the potential but also the resources to embark on a higher education journey successfully. We plan to standardize this access so all scholars can reach these high-quality courses, ensuring equitable opportunities.

The Dual Enrollment program will also be an early introduction to career-related courses for scholars. This enhanced career preparedness will equip them with the knowledge and confidence to navigate their chosen career paths.

As with all of our initiatives, Alliance is using data to drive program decisions. Centralizing dual enrollment will give us the opportunity to analyze the data to assess program effectiveness, areas of improvement, and overall scholar outcomes.

The establishment of dual enrollment across our public school network is another important experience Alliance is investing in to provide our scholars with the resources they need to become the next generation of leaders.

