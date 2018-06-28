Alliance Community Hospital First MEDITECH Customer to Deploy CommonWell Services

"We're excited to be at the forefront of interoperability breakthroughs and technical innovation in healthcare," said David Shroades, vice president operations and CIO at ACH. "Even more importantly, we're excited to bridge gaps in patient care, and deliver the best outcomes possible for our community."

MEDITECH is the first EHR vendor in CommonWell to deploy the Argonaut Project's FHIR specifications to customers for the purpose of document exchange, providing near real-time access to a participating patient's data. Embedded directly into the MEDITECH EHR, these CommonWell services include patient enrollment capabilities and C-CDA exchange, opening the door for more comprehensive sharing of discrete segments of data in the future, such as medication and allergy data.

"Interoperability is a cornerstone of MEDITECH's healthcare IT vision and the deployment of CommonWell Health Alliance services in the MEDITECH EHR at Alliance Community Hospital is a testament to that," said Lawrence O'Toole, associate vice president of strategy at MEDITECH, and a member of the CommonWell Health Alliance Board of Directors. "Utilizing this contemporary architecture to enable providers to access health information nationwide further symbolizes MEDITECH's commitment to work collaboratively to improve patient care."

Today, more than 9,300 provider sites are Live on CommonWell services across the nation, and more than 30 million individuals are enrolled. "I'm proud of the unwavering commitment from CommonWell Members in continuing to expand the deployment of CommonWell services," said Jitin Asnaani, executive director of CommonWell Health Alliance. "CommonWell congratulates MEDITECH for bringing its first customer Live on the network, an important leap forward in supporting our mission to break down the barriers to health data exchange."

"As a Contributor Member, MEDITECH is continuing to help steer the future direction of CommonWell and provide our customers access to services that go beyond one EHR system, one healthcare organization, and one community," said Howard Messing, president and CEO at MEDITECH. "Together, we can advance nationwide connectivity and interoperability."

About MEDITECH

The next digital transformation of healthcare is underway, and MEDITECH is leading the charge with Expanse, the only full-scale EHR designed specifically for the post-Meaningful Use era. As a leading EHR vendor for over 45 years, MEDITECH's solutions have empowered 2,350+ customers across 22 different countries to provide higher quality care, with greater efficiency, to more people, at a lower cost. Today, our cutting-edge solutions are helping organizations to see healthcare through a new lens and navigate this virtual landscape with unparalleled vision and clarity. Whether your destination is clinical efficiency, analytical prowess, or financial success, MEDITECH's bold innovation, passion, and expertise will get you where you want to go. Visit ehr.meditech.com, our Newsroom and Blog, and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn to start your journey today.

About CommonWell Health Alliance

CommonWell Health Alliance is a not-for-profit trade association of health, care, and technology organizations working together to create universal access to health data nationwide. CommonWell members represent more than 20 care settings, including market leaders and technology innovators in acute, ambulatory and post-acute care, patient portals, imaging, population health, emergency services and more. CommonWell and its members are committed to the belief that provider access to health data must be built into information technologies at a reasonable cost for use by a broad range of health care providers and the populations and people they serve.

To learn more about CommonWell Health Alliance, visit www.commonwellalliance.org. Engage with CommonWell on our blog, as well as through Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter using the handle, @CommonWell. CommonWell Health Alliance® and the CommonWell Logo are registered trademarks of CommonWell Health Alliance Inc.

