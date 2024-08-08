Alliance Concrete Pumps Expands with New Branch in Fort Worth, Texas

The new full-service facility, located at 4709 Lone Star Blvd., Fort Worth, TX, is conveniently located near Interstate 35W and Interstate 820, just 20 miles west of DFW Airport. The parts sales department will open its doors on August 12, 2024, with the service and pump refurbishing departments following in subsequent weeks. An open house is planned for fall 2024.

The demand for the company's products in Texas made this expansion the next logical step for Alliance Concrete Pumps. The new facility in Fort Worth increases their geographical footprint allowing the company to better serve their customers in the South, providing them with high-quality parts, service, and sales support.

Clayton White, CEO of Alliance Concrete Pumps, expressed his enthusiasm for the new facility: "This expansion is a significant milestone for Alliance Concrete Pumps and our valued customers and suppliers. By establishing a presence in Texas, we're not only meeting the high demand for our products in the region but also completing a strategic triangle with our existing east and west coast locations. We are committed to maintaining our position as the leading brand of concrete pumps in North America. This new branch allows us to provide even more efficient, high-quality service and support across North America."

Facility Highlights:

Size: 7.2 fenced acres

7.2 fenced acres Structure: 18-bay facility covering 54,586 sq ft

18-bay facility covering 54,586 sq ft Office Space: 4,793 sq ft

4,793 sq ft Pipe Building Facility: On-site welding for single wall and twin wall make-up pipes

Leadership and Staffing:

Service Manager: William Wiebe , a 19+ year veteran in the concrete pump industry, will be relocating from the company's head office in Aldergrove, Canada .

, a 19+ year veteran in the concrete pump industry, will be relocating from the company's head office in . Parts Sales Manager: Shawn Ford , a local Texan with over eight years of experience in the concrete pumping industry.

, a local Texan with over eight years of experience in the concrete pumping industry. Bilingual Staff: The team at the Fort Worth facility speaks both English and Spanish.

This expansion is part of Alliance Concrete Pumps' ongoing growth strategy. The company is also awaiting permits to begin expanding its current head office in Canada, which will nearly double in size upon completion.

Learn more at www.allianceconcretepumps.com

About Alliance Concrete Pumps:

Founded in 2002 in Canada, Alliance Concrete Pumps is the leading concrete pump manufacturer in North America, specializing in truck-mounted concrete boom pumps. With three full-service branches located in Aldergrove, BC, Linwood, PA, and Fort Worth, TX, the company is dedicated to providing exceptional parts, service, and sales support to customers across Canada and the United States.

SOURCE Alliance Concrete Pumps